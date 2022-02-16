ST. MARYS — Each member of the St. Marys Area School District board of administrators received a special handmade gift from Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary school students at Monday’s meeting.
Ashley Kline, school counselor at both elementary schools, said as part of the social and emotional learning topics covered in classroom guidance lessons, students have been learning about kindness.
“One of these lessons was (about) gratitude and appreciation,” she said.
During this lesson, students were shown a video about what school board members do, before completing a writing activity called “I’m thankful for....”
“In this activity, they wrote about something at school that they were thankful for, so the school board could recognize the resources they bring to our students that they are most grateful for,” said Kline.
The overall theme this year was also “Rise Above,” she continued.
In light of School Board Appreciation Month in January, each SMASD board member received a framed picture, each of which had a balloon bouquet made up of student fingerprints and initials from students at Fox and Bennetts Valley Elementary schools.