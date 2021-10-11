ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School first graders recently had the chance to tour local fire and police stations.
First-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic said all of first grade – 100 students – from SSMSES walked to the Crystal Fire and City of St. Marys Police departments on Oct. 1.
Currently, students are learning about community careers in their social studies and career standards curriculum, says Kocjancic.
“These students were able to go inside of the police cars and fire trucks, see their outfits and gear, and ask questions,” she said.
SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar said this was a great opportunity for students to build relationships with the officers and firefighters, which they do each year.
“First responders are an essential part of our community, and are highly interesting service jobs to our students,” she said. “This hands-on experience also builds knowledge and awareness, so that students may feel comfortable whenever seeing these professionals within our community.”
The day, overall, was very educational and enjoyable, said Kocjancic.
“We learned how they keep the community safe, and now, many students want to be firemen and policemen,” she noted.
SSMSES students also recently visited Double D Farm in Kersey, Kuhar said. Other upcoming celebrations include the third-grade play, a book fair, the school’s first virtual interactive assembly and Red Ribbon Week/Halloween activities.