DuBOIS — The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt starts this Saturday in downtown DuBois.
Hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc., or DDI, for more than a decade, all ages can participate in this free contest and return completed forms for a chance at one of the $300 in prizes sponsored by DDI, the Kiwanis Club of DuBois and Priority First Federal Credit Union of DuBois.
The scavenger hunt is very specific. It is for elves.
“The elves are busy in the windows of the downtown businesses this time of year,” Steve Way, DDI board member and Elf on the Shelf chairman, said. “Can you find them and see what they are doing?”
There are 49 locations on the list this year — the biggest list ever.
There are forms noting all the locations to look.
“We are having businesses display the elves in windows for the convenience of families,” Linda Crandall, DDI president, said. “Anyone can walk around whenever they have time as the contest runs a little over a week.”
Forms will be distributed in person Saturday by Jingles the Elf at 2 E. Long Ave. downtown DuBois where DDI shares an office entry area with Aegis Coffee Roasters and the Event Center. Jingles will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give forms and treats to children up to age 16. During this same time, the fifth grade band and chorus of the DuBois Area School District will perform outside at 11 a.m. and noon. If inclement weather, an alternative location will be announced for the music.
The forms will also be available in the lobby of 2 E. Long Ave. to pick up any time after Jingles leaves and online at downtowndubois.com. A link will also be posted to the Downtown DuBois PA Facebook page Saturday morning for those who wish to print forms for themselves.
Participants have more than a week to find the elves, write down the elves’ activities on the form and return the completed form back to 2 E. Long Ave. A box is located on the piano for personal drop off or forms may be mailed back. All forms need to be returned by Monday, Dec. 19, by 5 p.m.
“Prizes this year are gift certificates for downtown businesses,” Crandall said. “We will pull prize winners from completed forms divided by age groups.”
Age groups this year are: 2-5 years old, 6-8 years old, 9-12 years old, 13-15 years old, 16-20 years old, and 21 years old and up.
“Everyone has a chance to win. Families can go out together, groups of young people or adults can go around with their friends, or adults can go alone,” Crandall said. “We hope to see a crowd on the streets downtown Dec. 10-19.”
Downtown DuBois Inc. is a nonprofit revitalization group for the downtown area. For questions about it or Elf on the Shelf, call 814-503-2481.