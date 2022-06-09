BENEZETTE — It’s about that time of year when those visiting elk country may get to experience the sighting of an elk calf.
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab said the majority of elk calves are born at the end of May/beginning of June.
That being said, though, the best time to likely see one would be near the end of June, as the calves do not walk right away. Elk calves lie in the tall grass for the first four to six days of their lives, said Porkolab, using the “hider method.” Calves are born with white spots, just like white-tailed deer, and aren’t very quick on their feet during this time.
“There are many people who have never seen a baby elk before,” he said, noting that it is a special experience. “You have about a month to see them well, before they don’t look like calves anymore. By the time fall rolls around, they will be the size of an adult white-tailed deer.”
Near the end of June is when the calves are expected to be up and walking with the mother cow, Porkolab says.
All baby elk are not born at the same time. A female elk has to be bred within 24 hours of going into heat. The female elk will go back into heat 21 days later. She will carry a baby elk for about 250 days, and they only have one calf, due to their size, he explained. A baby calf, on average, weighs 35-40 pounds at birth.
Just like when someone may come across a fawn, people should not approach an elk calf, and should leave it alone, said Porkolab. Some may see the baby and not the mother, assuming its abandoned or needs help.
“This is all part of the survival method they use,” said Porkolab.
If the mother elk were to stand over the baby, a predator – such as a coyote or a bear – can make the correlation that there is an elk calf as well, considered easy prey.
“Mom is usually within 300 yards, and checks on the baby calf three to four times a day,” he said. The mother nurses the calf with milk, and also licks them clean during that time so that they are “scent free,” another tactic to deter predators.
Porkolab recalls just seeing three elk calves on a Winslow Hill property on Monday, June 6. Elk calving season tends to be a big draw for the Benezette area.
“Many visitors come to the area looking for baby fawns and elk calves this time of year,” said Porkolab.
Bringing up an interesting fact, Porkolab noted that the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Penn State University are just wrapping up a three-year study on elk calf survival in Pennsylvania, aiming to determine if calves who are born late are surviving. And if they’re not, why? Researchers GPS-collared and gave ear tags to 50 elk calves, something they have now done for three spring seasons in the northcentral region.
The Elk Country Visitor Center hosts its educational programs each weekend, aiming to “match the season” with each one, said Porkolab. This weekend, he is teaching a program about elk calves, as it is the perfect time of year to do so.
Visit www.experienceelkcountry.com for more information.