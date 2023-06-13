The Elk and Clearfield county conservation districts have partnered to educate local residents about the spotted lanternfly, and invasive pest now impacting 51 Pennsylvania counties.
Elk County Conservation District Resource Conservation Technician Victoria Challingsworth said this is “a very invasive, unpleasant insect that sucks the sap of many important and valuable tree species” in Pennsylvania.
“The presence of the lanternfly is damaging not only to Pennsylvania’s economy, but also diminishes the ability of residents to enjoy outdoor spaces,” she explained.
A grant for these education and outreach efforts in Clearfield and Elk counties was received in April 2023, Challingsworth said.
The lanternfly, which was first found in Berks County, has been making its way across the state for the past decade, said Challingsworth.
“While SLF hasn’t yet been found in Elk County, it has been found in two of our neighboring counties,” she said. “The fact that it is creeping ever closer is concerning.”
In February of this year, Clearfield County –along with five other counties –was added to the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone ahead of the 2023 spring hatch, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
ECCD District Manager Kate Wehler said the lanternfly is “detrimental” to local ecosystems. In the absence of the “Tree of Heaven,” the lanternfly will eat just about anything, “with a preference towards fruiting species,” such as grapes, apples, hops, etc.
The hope is that through outreach efforts, the conservation districts can educate a large number of people, to help “halt,” or at least slow down, the spread of the lanternfly, said Challingsworth.
Several education events are planned for this year, including having a presence at local fairs and festivals to answer questions and spread awareness, she said, such as the Elk and Clearfield county fairs, the Elk Expo and local youth summer camps. There will also be computer lab workshops for local businesses.
“If a business travels in and out of quarantine zones, they are required to take an online course to receive their spotted lanternfly permit,” Challingsworth said.
This free program is provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Penn State Extension.
“We know many businesses in the area don’t have a computer lab at their disposal, where they can have multiple staff take it (the course),” she said. “It is our hope that providing a place and time where employers can send their staff will make the process much easier for our local business owners.”
Those interested should be on the lookout for these events in October 2023.
It’s important to note that people should be educated and aware, especially in the summer and fall, when locals are traveling around the state on camping/boating trips, Challingsworth continued. Visitors also come to the area to see the elk, the beauty of the Pennsylvania Wilds and more.
Late summer time and into the fall season is when the spotted lanternflies are basically sneaky “hitch hikers.”
“That’s what we want to avoid –bringing adults to our area who then lay eggs, which over winter will hatch, and before we know it, there is an established population,” she said. “It is during this travel that we ask folks to be vigilant, check your cars. And, if you are able, wash them before leaving infested areas for extra security.”
For more information on spotted lanternfly, visit agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.