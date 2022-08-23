ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee will hold its August monthly meeting Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at its newly opened 2022 Victory Headquarters, 210 Brusselles St. in St. Marys.
