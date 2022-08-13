ST. MARYS — The Elk County Humane Society is among animal shelters around the country facing several challenges right now, as dedicated staff and volunteers do their best to find loving dogs and cats the homes they deserve.
Operations Manager Elizabeth Erich said the ECHS is dealing with overcrowding on a regular basis.
“Either at the shelter, or in foster homes, we are responsible for around 85 cats,” she said. “There is also a waiting list with 42 individuals on it, with some of them having multiple cats to bring in.”
Another issue, she says, is an increase in stray dogs.
“Over the last three years, there may have been a few here and there from our area, but now, we are running around 15-20 dogs consistently,” Erich said.
The shelter has been taking phone calls from people wanting to bring strays in, or surrender an animal, who have contacted multiple shelters in the area, and received the same response from them as well –they just don’t have the space, or resources, to take any more in.
Personally, Erich says she thinks that both the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation challenges have had an impact on adoptions, which have decreased.
“Normally, a puppy 3-4 months of age would get more applications than you can count, and staff have to go through them all to find the best fit for the puppy,” she said. “This month, we have received two (applications) for a puppy.”
Kittens also usually leave pretty quickly, but it has been harder to find them homes as well.
Some potential adopters who come in have said they would love an animal, but are on a fixed income, or worried about the price increases that are happening.
“There is also the struggle to have a full staff at the shelter, as with every business now. Not having full staff or enough volunteers to clean and feed the animals has to be considered when taking in animals,” said Erich.
“Kitten season” has also hit the shelter hard, seemingly the worst in three years. Factors could be, she said, that when things shut down during COVID, the number of spay/neuter clinics decreased, or having been out of work during this time, people are unable to afford to fix the stray animals nearby.
Prior to the current times, the ECHS was able to reach out to help with overcrowded shelters in the south, bringing some of those dogs to the shelter in St. Marys.
“(During) the last six months, there have been so many strays and surrenders –mostly strays –from this area, that we have not been able to help with overcrowding down south,” said Erich.
The public can help the shelter, and other shelters in the area that are struggling, in several ways. Volunteering, which can include helping in-person at the shelter or with fundraising, is the number one need right now.
“Donations are always welcome,” said Erich. “Without the donations and generosity of our supporters and the community, the shelter would not be able to do all that we do. “
Adoptions are, of course, ideal, as the more animals that go out the door, the more that can be brought in.
“Spaying and neutering any animal is the factor with both dogs and cats. Think about this –you have one unfixed cat, by the end of three years, you have almost 400 cats,” said Erich.
The ECHS is always in need of items such as cat and dog food, non-clumping cat litter, special dog and cat foods –such as lamb and rice-type food and treats.
Erich said if one is able to, adopting an animal can bring a person or a family much friendship, companionship and unconditional love.
“There are also health benefits to owning a pet such as lower blood pressure and less stress,” she said.
There are some animals at the shelter that have been there for far too long, including Tina, a Walker coonhound who will be there a year in October, and Rain, a cat, who has also been there almost a year, said Pam Gerarge, a member of the ECHS board.
“No one is giving up on them, and we will find them homes,” she said. “In the meantime, they are well taken care of and protected.”
Visit the Elk County Humane Society on Facebook and www.echumanesociety.org.