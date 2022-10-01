BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, in October:
Saturday, Oct. 1
Elk Basics at 2 p.m.
New to learning about elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown as they talk about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior. Even seasoned “Elksperts” can learn something, too.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Archery Basics at noon
Whether participants are a seasoned pro at shooting a bow and arrow, or a beginner, this day on the archery range is an opportunity to practice and learn.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Elk Walk and Talk at 2 p.m.
Join a staff member as they walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit the fields. Staff will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Apple-Cidering from 1-4 p.m.
Staff will be making apple cider the old-fashioned way and will welcome guests of all ages to lend a hand. They will also be providing free samples, so join for a great family-friendly activity.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Trapping in Pennsylvania at 2 p.m.
Penn State University intern Mitchell will provide this educational program on trapping in the Keystone state. He will cover traps used, furbearers and different sets used. Trapping as an integral part of wise land stewardship will also be explained.
Sunday, Oct. 16
PA Pollinators at 2 p.m.
Penn State University intern Jess will discuss how we as a community can properly provide for pollinators and which ones are of most importance. She will also cover what we can plant that is native to Pennsylvania that will also help native pollinators. The repercussions of planting non-native pollinator plants will also be discussed. Pollinator seed packets for Pennsylvania will be distributed.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Eastern Coyote at 2 p.m.
The Eastern coyote is an animal that has stirred interests and emotions among many that live in the state of Pennsylvania. Come and learn some facts about this amazing animal.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Elk Basics at 2 p.m.
New to learning about elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior. Even seasoned “Elksperts” can learn something, too.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Wildlife Photography at 2 p.m.
Ever wanted to capture wildlife in their natural setting, or take up a new hobby enjoying the outdoors? The Elk Country Visitor Center is hosting a program on photography basics, gear, settings and locating wildlife. This program is for any level photographer ranging to beginner to seasoned pro.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Halloween Extravaganza from 1-4 p.m.
Join staff for a fun-filled day of spooktacular crafts, games and treats. Feel free to come in a costume. Staff will host a costume parade with “Benny the Bull Elk” leading the way at 2 p.m.
Call 814-787-5173 or email ConEd@kecaus.com or ConEdSp@kecaus.com with questions.