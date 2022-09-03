BENEZETTE — The following are programs planned at the Elk Country Visitor Center throughout the month of September:
Saturday, Sept. 3
Elk Smart at 2 p.m.: Elk Smart is a new initiative to help remind visitors who come to Elk Country to preserve the wild nature of the PA elk herd. Learn the four principles of Elk Smart, how to practice them, and their importance.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Snakes of Pennsylvania at 2 p.m.: Join KECA’s own snake expert Russell Wheeler as he shares his vast knowledge of Pennsylvania’s snake species. He will have live snakes on hand including a eastern black rat snake and a timber rattlesnake.
Saturday, Sept. 10
PA Trapping Techniques at 2 p.m.: Local trapping guru Tom Schwabenbauer will be the presenter for this educational program. He will be covering Pa trapping species, trap selections and techniques and strategies for success. This is a great program for seasoned veterans, as well as beginners to trapping.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Elk Explanations at 2 p.m.: New to learning about elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology, and elk behavior. Are you a seasoned “Elkspert?” We bet you’ll learn something new, too! Have burning questions about elk? Wondering how elk are managed? Perhaps you have a question on their favorite foods or habit? Maybe you’d like to know how long they live or when calving season is? Join our staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center to find the answers to these questions and more.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Recommended Video
Elk Basics at 2 p.m.: New to learning about elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior. Are you a seasoned “Elkspert?” Learn something new, too.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Elk Country Escape Room at noon: Escape rooms are all the rage these days, and the center staff has designed their own! In this free escape room, elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing, and there will be clues as to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour and is free of charge. Pre-register by emailing KECAConEdSp@kecaus.com or calling 814-787-5173.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Elk Basics at 2 p.m.: New to learning about elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior. Are you a seasoned “Elkspert?” Learn something new, too.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Welcome to the Rut at 2 p.m.: The mating season for the elk is upon elk country. Join staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center as everyone learns all about the unique behaviors that elk display during this time of the year.
q q q
With questions, call 814-787-5173 or email ConEd@kecaus.com.