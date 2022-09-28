BENEZETTE — Those who visit elk country this time of year can witness some incredible “rut season” sights from a traditional wagon ride hosted by staff and volunteers of Keystone Elk Country Alliance.
Elk Country Visitor Center Guest Relations Supervisor Brandi Hanes said these wagon rides are a “signature experience” at the Elk Country Visitor Center.
More wagon rides than ever are being offered this year to try and accommodate the volume of guests coming into the area, she said, which they aren’t always able to do, being that this is the most popular time of year to visit Benezette.
“We understand the excitement these rides bring to our guests and we do try to take the best approach so that all can enjoy at some time,” Hanes said. “The fall (and) cooler weather has provided us an opportunity to do this, as well as the most amazing elk-watching opportunities.”
These rides would not be possible if it weren’t for the staff and volunteers who have stepped up to make them happen, Hanes said.
“We have been truly blessed to have some seasoned drivers volunteer to do whatever it takes to make these rides available for our guests to enjoy, as well as to train some future drivers,” she said.
During the months of September and October — mating season for the elk — guests on the wagon rides get a “front row seat” to the action, witnessing elk bugling, the bulls sparring and showing off for the female cows and much more.
“We have 245 acres here with multiple fields that are not open to the general public. So, with this experience, you are able to safely enjoy these majestic animals in their natural habitat,” said Hanes. “To be able to see the cows nursing their calf or to have the hair on your arm raise with the sound of a bugle is truly unmatched by anything elk country has to offer.”
What also captures their attention, said Hanes, is that guests can be complete strangers at the start of a wagon ride, and become friends and even “elk country family” by the end.
“This is an experience where you can leave all your troubles behind and truly enjoy nature,” she said.
Those interested in booking a wagon ride are asked to reach out to the Elk Country Visitor Center closer to the time they are planning to make the trip, Hanes noted.
“We can better answer times and availability of not only the wagons, but all that elk country has to offer,” she explained.
Visit www.experienceelkcountry.com or call 814-787-5167.
“From our staff and volunteers of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, we hope to see you all in elk country real soon,” Hanes said.