RIDGWAY — Several visitors were welcomed at the Elk County Commissioners meeting June 21. Mike McCallister, director of the Elk County Office of Emergency Services, and several staff members were present and described the increased volume of calls received because of the severe storms June 16.
Emergency dispatchers handled an average of 58 calls per hour for four hours during the height of the storm, listening to callers and dispatching first responders appropriately. There was no break in the calls, and an extra telecommunicator was placed on second shift to help handle them. All from the Elk County Office of Emergency Services received several rounds of applause from those present for their efficient handling of the worst storm this area has seen since 2014.
In other business, Kim Frey from the Elk County Elections Office announced that Elk County will be receiving an election security grant in the amount of $2519.65.
“Permissible expenditures include personal computers that meet the required specifications to access SUREVote, mobile devices or other tokens necessary to conform to the Commonwealth’s multi-factor authentication standard, physical security devices to protect critical election infrastructure, and monitoring and detection tools to identify and/or mitigate threats to the county’s election infrastructure.”
Frey feels that the amount of the grant will be sufficient to acquire the needed security upgrades.
The topic of a proposed paving project on a shared roadway to the 911/ EMS building was again addressed after having been tabled at the last commissioners meeting. Bids that were made earlier had changed due to increased costs, and the county’s share has increased from $38,000 to $42,551. St. Marys Paving is the current low bidder and the commissioners voted to approve the new amount as Elk County’s share, but it is uncertain when paving will begin.
The county-wide broadband survey is now available on the county website, www.countyofelkpa.com. All county residents are encouraged to participate in the survey as it will help to ensure that areas that are currently unserved or underserved gain access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet.
Commissioner Fritz Lecker was thrilled to announce that a total of $91,000 was approved recently in funding to local service groups. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with the intent of supporting local nonprofit organizations other than 501c3. The commissioners recognize the importance of these service groups and the valuable services they provide.
Awards were granted as follows to all eligible groups that submitted applications:
- The Lions Club of St. Marys –$5,000 for the Storywalk at Benzinger Park and for their Eyeglass Program
- Ridgway Elk County Chamber of Commerce –$6,000 for Billboard Wraps, social media, and branding
- Ridgway Elks Lodge 0872 –$10, 000 to replace two air conditioning units
- Ridgway Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC) –$10,000 for Master Site Plan for Ridgway Mills
- Ridgway Frank Servidea Council K of C –$10,000 to replace second floor windows
- Ridgway Legion Club Post 208 –$10,000 to upgrade the kitchen and outdoor seating
- Ridgway Moose Lodge #1183 –$10,000 to replace flooring
- St. Marys American Legion Post 103 –$10,000 to pave the parking lot
- St. Marys BPO Elks # 437 –$10,000 to update bathrooms, entry, and floors
- St. Marys Loyal Order Moose Lodge #146 –$10,000 to replace heat and air conditioning units on the roof
The commissioners recognized National Dairy Farmers Month and noted that the number of dairy farms in Elk County is declining, reflecting a similar statewide trend. It was estimated that there are fewer than 10 dairy farms in Elk County.
Bills in the amount of $432,770.00 were approved for payment.