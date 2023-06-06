RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farm Natural Therapies at 877 Long Level Road in Ridgway was a busy place on Saturday as the first Elk County Ag Day was held, hosted by Amanda and Tony Balon.
The purpose of the day was to cultivate an understanding of the agricultural community and what it has to offer, they said.
There were several activities for children, including a petting zoo, a station for making a bird feeder with 4H Coordinator Natalie Aiello, a comfortable place for reading with a mini horse, and a field where basic handling skills and grooming of horses was explained. PA Friends of Agriculture Immersion Lab included a kids’ sensory area where they could experience a virtual ride on a farm tractor. There were hayrides, a planting station with the Master Gardening program, and rabbit interactions with Nut House Rabbitry.
Aiello helped youngsters make their bird feeders while commenting that she brings lessons and activities into all the schools in the county, grades K-5.
“I go into the schools once a month for six months. In kindergarten and first grade we do nature studies, second grade includes lessons and activities about animal groups, and in third and fourth grade we focus on engineering design,” Aiello said. Aiello added that she chooses and plans the activities for each grade level.
Elk County Fair Queen Emily Peluso spoke about the Fair Queen Program.
“All proceeds from this event today will benefit the Elk County Fair Queen Program, and we are hoping that it will be an annual event and next year it will benefit something different.”
During a tour of the Passive Greenhouse, Tony Balon explained, “Passive greenhouse means we don’t have any heating source other than sunlight. We don’t have any propane or electric heaters right now, and that’s a year-round deal. I just built the greenhouse in March, and we will see how it holds up over wintertime, when the temperatures drop down to 10 degrees or so. But we use barrels of rainwater to store heat and we’ve had to use well water too, because there hasn’t been much rain lately.”
Upside down planting, vertical hydroponics and pots are all utilized in the greenhouse to save space. The goal is to be able to grow healthy foods year-round, he said.
Ernest Mattiuz of the Elk County Farm Bureau said, “We are trying to educate people on where their food comes from and what it takes to get it to the table. We want people to know that you don’t have to be a farmer to join the Farm Bureau. So, everybody gets up in the morning, gets dressed and eats meals, making everyone a consumer of agricultural products.”
Other educational presentations explained why the spotted lanternfly is detrimental to the agricultural community, how to use green methods and products in your daily life, and ways to benefit honeybees in your own backyard.
Places to purchase local products featured at Elk County Ag Day included Keller’s Greenhouse/Hemp Ridge, LLC., Bennett’s Valley Honey Co., Big Maple Family Farm, LLC., and GrACE by Kalie.