RIDGWAY — A fun-filled day of education and showcasing area agriculture is set for Saturday at Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies during the first Elk County Ag Day event.
Amanda Balon, founder of BMFNT, said this idea started as a way to give back to the agriculture community.
“We wanted to capture all that Elk County has to offer, and create educational opportunities for our community members to learn from,” Balon said.
Elk County Ag Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 877 Long Level Road in Ridgway. Admission is $2 per person, and benefits the Elk County Fair Queen program.
A big feature at the event will be the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Friends of Agriculture Foundation’s new immersion lab.
“This lab contains a virtual tractor riding experience where kids and adults can feel like they are in the tractor harvesting or planting,” Balon said. “It also contains other interactive, educational resources throughout the trailer, such as short video clips, flip boards and more,” Bacon said.
Attendees will also have the chance to talk and visit with farmers/representatives from Keller’s Greenhouse and Produce, Hemp Ridge, LLC, Bennett’s Valley Honey Co., Horizon Farm Credit, GrACE by Kalie Anne, Big Maple Family Farm, LLC, Team HorsePower, Nuthouse Rabbitry, and more. Honkie’s Food Truck will also be serving up goodies.
The Elk County Conservation District will also be in attendance to educate people about the spotted lanternfly, Balon said, as part of its mitigation efforts to protect local agricultural.
Each person who attends will receive a take-home bag, as well as the ability to engage positively with equines and plants while they are at the farm, Balon added. There will be a planting station, petting zoo, kids sensory area, science experiments, learning tours and much more.
“This is a great way to come out and learn about the farmers, ag businesses and organizations in the area that are ready to help members of our community to have fresh food for their families.”
The event is sponsored by the Elk County Farm Bureau, Renewal by Anderson and Big Maple Family Farm LLC.
Visit Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies and Big Maple Family Farm LLC on Facebook, as well as https://bigmaplefarmnt.net.