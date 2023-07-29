RIDGWAY — Giuseppe’s Shoe and Leather Repair Shop at 3553 Old State Road in Ridgway offers leather and suede shoe repairs, custom rebuilding of shoes and boots, replacement of soles and heels, Birkenstock repairs, leather conditioning, repairs for zippers, snaps and Velcro, and custom-made cross body bags and purses.
Owner David Fanale named the business after his great grandfather, who immigrated from Italy and worked as a cobbler in Lodi, New Jersey, until he was well into his 80s.
Although no one else in the family continued with that occupation, Fanale wore out his favorite boots by spending 27 years as an arborist, climbing trees to remove dangerous or diseased limbs and performing other necessary maintenance. He took them to a shoe repair shop and thought it “pretty neat that there was a way that a cobbler could re-sole the boots. I’ve always been fascinated by that process.”
Fanale studied videos, read books, and served as an apprentice to a well-known cobbler in Falls Church, Virginia, to learn the shoe repair business over a period of three years. He was able to buy some of his equipment from Celin Shoe Repair Shop in St. Marys when the owner retired. He bought used industrial sewing machines to enable him to repair tarps and awnings. He started making waxed canvas purses and unique leather cross-body bags. He continues to learn by attending conventions like the Shoe Service Institute of America, and by networking with other cobblers. He also spent a week learning how to repair cowboy boots with a cobbler in Arkansas.
“Shoe repair is a great way to practice sustainability, while having something to show for it. Recycle by repairing,” says Fanale on his Facebook page.
Giuseppe’s Shoe and Leather Repair will be in the parking lot of the DuBois Mall at Shaffer Road and Beaver Drive every Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for convenient drop-off and pickup of shoes or other items needing repair. This entrance is near the movie theater.
Custom cross-body bags and purses are available at Gram’s Traditions consignment shop located at 29 N. Broad St. in Ridgway.
Hours of operation at 3553 Old State Road in Ridgway are Monday through Thursday from Noon-6 p.m. Giuseppe’s shop can be reached by calling 814-245-9045, online at www.giuseppeshoerepair.com, or by visiting the Facebook page.