RIDGWAY — Elk County Commissioner Fritz Lecker reminded nonprofit organizations and municipalities that the deadline to apply for Act 13 Marcellus Shale Impact Fee mini grant funds is Feb. 28.
Grant requests must be a minimum of $1,000 up to a maximum of $10,000. Grant applications are available online at www.countyofelkpa.com or by contacting the Planning Department for further information at 814-776-5335.
The commissioners were asked about the status of the overdose death that occurred at the Elk County Jail in January. In response, Commissioner Matt Quesenberry said, “It is still under investigation.”
Other agenda items
In other business at this week’s meeting, an amendment to the existing Maximus Consulting Services, Inc. Professional Consulting Services Agreement expiring June 1, 2023, was approved. Maximus provides cost allocation services to the county. This amendment will provide a two-year extension to include fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
A renewal of a one-year contract between MCM Consulting Group, Inc. (MCM), and Northern Tier Regional 911 System (NTR911SP) for the period of Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023 in the amount of $112,428.00 was approved. Elk County acts as the administrator for the 10-county consortium.
Renewal of a three-year professional services agreement between MCM Consulting Group, Inc., and Elk County for the period of Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025 in the amount of $13,500 per year was approved. The services they provide include grant writing, training, job descriptions, etc.
A new contract for Children and Youth Services (CYS) with Children’s Home of Reading Youth & Family Services, Inc. for fiscal year 2022-23 for Shelter/Group Home Services was approved.
It was announced that a written process is being formulated for the tax claim office to help review bid applications for repository properties, specific to properties in Ridgway Borough. Inspectors will be hired to determine if properties are salvageable, and to define what actions must be taken to bring the property up to code. It will define a process whereby bidders on the property will be determined to be reliable to follow through with recommended repairs.
Resolution 2023-15 concerning Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month was tabled until the meeting on March 7.
After a discussion with county Solicitor Tom Wagner and Elk County elected auditors, it was announced that the approval of bills section on the agenda will no longer be listed. In conformity with county code, the bills have already been approved for payment and listing them on the agenda for another approval is redundant. All county expenditure information is available to the public on a right to know basis.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on March 7 at 10 a.m. in the courthouse annex.