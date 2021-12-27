RIDGWAY — Several topics were addressed at the Dec. 21 Elk County Commissioners meeting, including an Opioid Settlement Agreement and a worksite employee weapons policy.
Commissioner Joe Daghir called the meeting to order.
A resolution authorizing the filing of a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant application to the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget for the Dickinson Center, Inc. – St. Marys building project, located in the City of St. Marys, was unanimously approved.
Under new business, Tracy Gerber was re-appointed as Elk County Planning Director for the North Central Board of Directors for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
A recommendation from the Elk County Tax Committee for $22,680 from county room marketing grant funds was approved to be used to redesign, print, ship and distribute new Elk County trail maps and Elk Viewing guides.
County Solicitor Tom Wagner reported that he and Chief Clerk Patrick Straub have drafted a County of Elk Worksite Employee Weapons Policy in response to a situation involving lawfully-permitted guns being brought into the workplace. Wagner said there are two sides to be considered before any decision about adopting the policy can be made.
“Does a person forfeit his Constitutional right to carry a firearm because he has entered a public workplace, or should public protection prevail?” he said.
Wagner said he is following discussions of this issue by state Attorneys General and collective bargaining members. This issue was tabled awaiting those decisions.
Elk County signed onto an Opioid Settlement Agreement. Wagner explained that the manufacturers and distributors of opioids are being held accountable for the damage their products have caused. Money has been set aside to help counties fight the opioid epidemic and its effects, and Elk County will be receiving funds now that they’ve signed onto the settlement agreement.
Bills for the period of Dec. 4, 2021, to Dec. 17, 2021, in the amount of $1,145,268.29 were unanimously approved for payment.
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) gives notice that the Draft Stream Evaluation Report for streams classified by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission as Class A Wild Trout Waters is available for public comment on their website for a 30-day comment period.