RIDGWAY — The Elk County Commissioners approved the 2023 budget with no tax increase at a special meeting Wednesday. The budget proposal was first presented on Dec. 1, but there is a 20-day comment and review period under county code, according to Commissioner Matt Quesenberry.
The operational budget in the amount of $14,162,693 will not include any increases in the taxable millage currently assessed. In addition, the county will continue full operational capacity within all departments and vital services, according to the Elk County website. The budget was approved and adopted by Commissioners Quesenberry and Fritz Lecker, with Joe Daghir being unable to attend.
Chief Clerk Pat Straub shared that a 7 percent cost reduction goal in non-personnel related items across all departments was established for 2022, and a 6.83 percent cost reduction was achieved by county employees. Additionally, all departments were encouraged to use technology and digital services whenever possible, which results in less paper usage. Another change for 2023 is to have all county departments and personnel scrutinize budget requests, and only include line-item appropriations based on actual expenditures and not just carry over the previous year’s budget requests. Straub noted that they’ve had tremendous cost pressures this year, just like everyone else, but he was pleased by the work done by county employees in reducing expenditures.
Lecker commented that not only this board of commissioners, but previous administrations as well, have been very fiscally responsible.
“And we don’t know how inflation is going to change in the next year, but again, the departments have been very careful about their spending, and I think we’ve been trying to watch the store pretty well too,” she said.
The Elk County Prison continues to be the county’s largest expenditure, with out of county housing including the transportation and manpower needed during the transfer of prisoners to other counties being a big factor. “We don’t have sufficient numbers of beds for female housing, and our female offenders are increasing, so they have to be housed out of county,” commented Straub.
Lecker added, “The opioid settlement funds are starting to trickle in, and those funds can be used for a lot of preventive programs, reducing the number of people that would be going to jail for offenses. The whole mindset of the courts and the judicial system is to keep offenders out of jail or reduce whatever jail time is mandated. So, we’re waiting to see the effects of that on our jail population.”
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be Jan. 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex building.