RIDGWAY — Elk County Commissioners held a brief meeting on Jan. 18 at the Courthouse Annex. Commissioners Joseph Daghir and M. Fritz Lecker were present, while Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry was excused.
Also present were Chief Clerk Patrick Straub and Deputy Chief Clerk Katie Lenze. County Solicitor Tom Wagner was present via Zoom.
Under new business, Tracy Gerber, Elk County Planning director, was unanimously retroactively approved to administer the Hazard Mitigation Planning Grant on behalf of the county.
The retroactive re-appointment of Robin Dubler to the Elk County Solid Waste Authority for a five-year term from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2026, was unanimously approved.
The 2022 renewal of Savin Maintenance and Service Agreement between the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Institute and Elk County was unanimously approved. This agreement states that victims will be notified if a perpetrator is released or escapes from jail.
The advertisement for sealed bids in the Ridgway Record for the County of Elk Prison Addition and Renovation Project, including general contracting, plumbing construction, HVAC construction and electrical construction was unanimously approved. Money will come from the COVID Relief Fund.
The 2022 prison renewal contract with Erie County Department of Corrections for $85 per day was unanimously approved. This would be necessary in the event of overcrowding at the prison, or the need for extra space to isolate COVID patients, or to separate co-defendants.
The 2022 prison renewal contract with Indiana County Jail for $65 per day was also approved.
Because of commissioner Quesenberry’s absence and the fact that Joe Daghir will abstain from voting, the renewal of a contract for 2021-22 with George Daghir as agency solicitor for Children and Youth Services was tabled.
Advertising for the 2022 Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in the amount of $3,500 was approved. The money will come from Elk County Room Tax funds.
Bills for the period of Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022, in the amount of $1,540,256.88 were approved for payment.
Correspondence included an application by the Borough of Ridgway for funding to improve the traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street, North Broad Street and South Broad Street. The commissioners fully support the Borough’s Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) application for grant money.
Also under correspondence, Pin Oak Energy Partners is applying for a Department of Environmental Protection Air Quality General Plan Approval and General Operating Permit to install a natural gas fired generator at its central facility station located in Ridgway Township.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Conference Room 2 of the Courthouse Annex.