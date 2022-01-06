RIDGWAY — The Elk County Salary Board, comprised of Commissioners Joseph Daghir, M. Fritz Lecker, Matthew Quesenberry, and Elk County Treasurer Peggy Schneider, met on Jan. 4, following the commissioners meeting.
Under new business, a 3 percent salary increase for non-union county employees was unanimously approved.
A discussion regarding the use of the Nick Job Evaluation/ Compensation Analysis Salary Schedule for non-bargaining employees, as compared to the previous more subjective, points-based system that had long been used, was led by Quesenberry.
He explained that this salary schedule considers wages for county employees in 45 counties within 75 miles of Elk County to ensure that Elk County is offering a competitive salary and can attract and retain valuable employees. This salary schedule was studied and recommended by Solicitor Tom Wagner. Use of the Nick Job Evaluation/Compensation Analysis Salary Schedule for non-bargaining employees was unanimously approved following the discussion.
Elected officials will receive a 2 percent increase for 2022. Employees covered under the collective bargaining agreements (CBA) will receive increases in 2022 as follows:
- Prison CBA – 3 percent
- Commissioners Residual CBA (Assessment Office, Commissioners, Veterans Office, Children & Youth Services) – 3 percent
- Court Related CBA -3 percent
The next meeting of the salary board is scheduled for Feb. 1, following the commissioners meeting in conference room 2 of the Courthouse Annex Building.