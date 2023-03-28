RIDGWAY — During the Elk County Commissioners meeting March 22, the Elk County Chief Clerk’s Office was recognized with plaques issued to Chief Clerk Patrick Straub and Deputy Chief Clerk Kari Schneider by the Pennsylvania Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust (PComp) for their efforts in keeping Elk County’s loss rates low.
The county’s claim loss ratio is 0.7, where the average risk would be 1.0. From an industry standpoint, it’s extremely low and hard to achieve. The commissioners commended Straub and Schneider for their work.
Commissioner Fritz Lecker announced the recipients of the Act 13 spring mini grants. A record number of 46 applications were received, with a total cost of all projects amounting to $575,000, with requests that the county fund $311,845 of that amount. Applications had to be scrutinized based on which ones would yield the greatest benefit for the most people, with additional priority given to those who have not received these grant funds in the past. The result was 13 projects that were awarded a total of $75,000.
Ridgway Municipal Authority was awarded $10,000 for installation of an Envirosight sewer camera.
Johnsonburg Municipal Authority was awarded $5,000 toward the purchase of a water storage tank at the Johnsonburg Area High School.
Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received $7,680.40, which was the amount requested for the purchase of two tasers and cartridges to replace outdated ones.
A new recipient of Act 13 mini grant funds was Johnsonburg Community Trust, which received $5,000 toward the cost to repair fallen bricks and assess the brick facade for other potential trouble spots.
Jay Township Sewage Authority was awarded $6,424 to replace a damaged press pump.
Horton Township received $10,000 to develop a Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Strategic Management Plan.
Elkland Search and Rescue received $2,225 toward the cost of purchasing and installing a power mast antenna on its Mobile Command Unit.
A new award in the amount of $5,000 was received by St. Marys Youth Baseball Association towards the cost of renovating Berwind Park.
The Wilcox Fire Department received $6,402 for upgrading its training room with new tables and chairs that will be utilized during fire and EMS classes for first responders.
A new award in the amount of $2,268 was given to Trinity United Methodist Church to purchase a new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to replace an outdated model.
A new award in the amount of $5,000 was given to Flying Dove Ranch for the purchase of a Noah’s Ark playset for summer camps.
The Elk County Farm Bureau received $5,000 to sponsor the cost of bringing the Mobile Agricultural Lab to Elk County schools.
Fox Township Sportsmen received a mini grant in the amount of $5,000 for the first time. It will be applied toward the $30,000 project of replacing culvert pipe.
In other business, approval was given for the use of the courthouse lawn by the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce from March 23 through June 10, to hang a banner promoting the Trout-A-Thon.
An application for use of the courthouse lawn to erect a seven-foot cross to be displayed from March 22 through April 15 was tabled pending further discussion.
A request to appoint Kathy McClelland of the Elk County Planning Department to the Board of Directors of the Northern Tier Community Action Corporation was approved.
An increase in the hourly rate for conflict public defender to $80 per hour from the current rate of $50 per hour was approved. Public Defender Gary Knaresboro commented that the current rate hasn’t been increased since 2001, and is well below surrounding counties, as McKean County has a rate of $110 per hour and Clearfield County’s public defender hourly rate is $85.
Also approved was an Elk County Multi-Factor Authentication Policy (MFA). This would add a layer of cyber security and apply to all county employees who access sites containing sensitive personal data.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lawrence County for a grant program to reduce lead-based paint hazards and healthy homes hazards in eligible housing properties was approved.
A delegation agreement between Elk County and the Elk County Solid Waste Authority was approved.
Commissioner Matt Quesenberry, who is a board member of the Solid Waste Authority (SWA), explained that the intent of this agreement would be to “more easily define the roles and responsibilities of the county and the SWA relative to not only the operation of the recycling center, but also any of the allocations for administering the County Solid Waste Plan and Act 101. That will then provide a basis for us to go forward with some other financial, legal and property issues at some point.”
This is contingent upon the SWA approving the proposed agreement at its board meeting on Tuesday.