RIDGWAY — The Elk County Commissioners met on Feb. 15 in conference room 2 of the Courthouse Annex.
William Laird, St. Marys Airport Authority chairman, kicked off the meeting with an update of the many maintenance and repair items that have been completed recently. Mentioned specifically was updating lighting, new doors on the maintenance building, tearing down the old bathrooms and general clean up and discarding of unused items. The airport hopes to revitalize the drainage system with anticipated CARES Act funding.
Laird also said there will be three drag races at the airport this summer and mentioned that these are the major fundraising events for the year. The dates for the drag races are June 19, July 24 and Sept. 11, 2022. The airport will host Aviation Day on Aug. 27, with many activities available for the whole family. There will be vendors, Elk Fliers will be offering rides, some older airplanes used in previous conflicts will be on display, a car show will take place, and there will be a good selection of foods being offered.
A resolution was unanimously passed that Elk County would apply for funding to replace the courthouse roof under the PA Racehorse and Gaming Act, Pennsylvania Local Share Account. The current roof needs repairs and will be replaced with a slate roof similar to the original as the courthouse is a designated Historical Building.
Under new business, six bids were opened for the sale of the 2011 Chevrolet Caprice Police Patrol Vehicle. Bids ranged from a low of $1,275 to the high bid of $3,268.50. The bid was awarded to Alexander Plant in Ohio as the highest bidder.
Unanimous approval was given for the 2022 prison housing renewal contract for Cameron County to house prisoners in Elk County Prison at a cost of $60 per day.
Unanimous approval was given for a new contract with the Mifflin County Correctional Facility for $72 per day to house Elk County prisoners when overcrowding, or COVID issues, make it necessary.
Approval of Elk County Nursing Agreement and Addendum was unanimously given for Dontrusa Ginther at the rate of $23.62 per hour effective Feb. 8, 2022. This is on a part-time basis.
Bills in the amount of $429,000.49 were unanimously approved for payment.
Correspondence was received from Johnsonburg Borough officials stating that they have applied to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for the Johnsonburg Water Main Extension. This proposed extension would serve 50 new residences and the Johnsonburg Elementary School.
A discussion relative to this correspondence ensued to the effect that Johnsonburg residents are very concerned about the quality of their water, and the fact that there have been several times recently when they had no water at all, problems with low pressure, boil water notices and dirty water. The entire system of pipes carrying the water to existing customers is very old, of varying sizes and in some cases are almost completely coated with residue, reducing the amount of water that can flow through them.
The discussion about the water problems faced by Johnsonburg residents included mentioning of the “astronomical” costs associated with trying to replace all the water pipes, and that they are very concerned about the possible health issues brought about by unsafe water.
Organizations were reminded that the deadline for Act 13 Mini Grant Program applications is Feb. 28. Awards will be announced in March 2022.
Commissioner Fritz Lecker wished to recognize School Support Officers on their special day.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022.