RIDGWAY — At a brief Elk County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Bekki Titchner, recycling and solid waste coordinator, reported that the bid for transporting roll-off containers to the Elk County Recycling Center was awarded to Waste Management for $41,549.78.
The current contract expires Jan. 31, 2023. Titchner continued by saying that the cost per pull for participating municipalities would increase from $232 to an estimated $313 per pull.
Nancy Baker, director of Elk County Children and Youth Services, received approval for renewal contracts with Summit School, Inc., and Community Specialists Corporation, residential placement facilities for fiscal year 2022-23. Approval was also given for a renewal contract with the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of McKean County for interviews of child abuse cases for fiscal year 2022-23. A new contract was approved with Alternative Community Engagement Solutions, LLC, for assessments, evaluations, etc., for fiscal year 2022-23.
A request for a reappointment of Duane E. Duffy to the Elk County Housing Authority for a term of five years beginning Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2028 was approved.
An application for use of the courthouse lawn on Nov. 25 by the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce for Light Up Night was approved.
An agreement with MGM Consulting of State College to provide professional services for Elk County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan update was approved. The updated plan would ensure that the county would remain eligible to receive support from FEMA when necessary.
Bills in the amount of $1,321,568.15 for the period of Oct. 16 through Oct. 28 were approved for payment.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. in Conference Room 2 of the Courthouse Annex.
At a meeting of the Elk County Salary Board following the commissioners meeting, approval was given for office assistant positions to be eliminated in the Veterans Affairs Department and in the Domestic Relations Department, effective Nov. 1, 2022.
The Hon. Shawn T. McMahon, President Judge of the 59th Judicial District, received approval to create one full-time enforcement officer in the Domestic Relations Department effective Nov. 1, 2022. He explained that they are in the process of consolidating Elk and Cameron Counties Domestic Relations departments.