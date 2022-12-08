RIDGWAY — Doug Gaffey, president of St. Marys Area United Way, attended the Elk County Commissioners meeting Tuesday. He reported that the United Way has been helping local nonprofits since 1925, and now supports 12-15 organizations.
The SMAUW did reach its 2021 goal of $160,000 and are on track to reach the 2022 goal of $170,000.
The United Way has also been able to help three other deserving applicants through grants. The Fox Township Youth Trap League teaches safe handling and use of firearms but had lost their source of funding. With the grant secured by United Way, they were able to continue teaching gun safety to local young people.
The SMAUW also helped the St. Marys Interparish Youth Ministry with the purchase of a sound system through grant money.
Some reading teachers from the St. Marys Area School District were concerned that students weren’t utilizing the library or developing a love of books like they should, and they applied to the United Way for a program called “The Gift of Reading.” With the grant money, students were able to purchase books suited to their interests.
A resolution to match state funding of over $77,000 to the Area Transportation Authority (ATA) for 2023-2024 was passed.
A second resolution was passed to consolidate Elk and Cameron Counties Domestic Relations offices within the 59th Judicial District. This project has been in the planning stages for months, and is a “win-win from both the court side and the commissioners’ side,” commented Commissioner Matt Quesenberry. There will be some cost sharing between the counties, and all services will remain the same, resulting in a budget savings overall.
The terms of board members Charles Veronesi and Carl Johnson on the Elk County Industrial Development Authority will expire on Dec. 31, 2022. A request has been made to extend the terms of office of both board members, with Veronesi’s term through Dec. 31, 2026, and Johnson’s term through Dec. 31, 2027. Solicitor Tom Wagner questioned why the end dates of the proposed extension were different. The item was tabled until this can be clarified.
The terms of board members Thomas Buck and Sandy Lawrie on the Elk County Solid Waste Authority will expire on Dec. 31, 2022. The request to approve a new five-year term for both Buck and Lawrie effective Jan. 1, 2023, was approved.
A new three-year contract was approved with Westlaw to provide legal research services as required by law for Elk County prisoners. The print version will be phased out in favor of online research, which results in a cost-savings to the county without the printing expense. LeeAnn Covac, court administrator, explained that they will be using the Westlaw Correctional version, which provides the online materials that inmates are required to have access to, but restricts their ability to click on an outside link that would take them somewhere else on the internet.
A renewal contract for Children and Youth Services (CYS) with Justice Works Youth Care was approved. It provides three programs, Nurturing Parenting, Just Care, and Truancy.
A second renewal contract for CYS for 2022-2023 was also approved with Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, a detention center in Erie that is used in the Juvenile Probation Office for the initial two weeks of placement prior to the youth going to a group home or alternate placement.
A request by Elk County Prison Warden Scott Atwell for a renewal Inmate Housing Agreement with Clinton County was approved. The $70 per day cost is the same as last year.
Bills in the amount of $1,164,703.09 for the period of Nov. 11-Dec . 2, 2022, were approved for payment.
It was noted that the Dec. 20 commissioners meeting usually held at 10 a.m. has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. on the same day.
The Elk County Salary Board met following the commissioners meeting, with one item on the agenda. A full time Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) position at the Elk County Prison was created at a pay rate of $21.62 per hour. This is a 40 hour per week position, and it was created in an effort to stabilize the nursing staff. As an employee of the county, the position would include full county medical benefits.
The next meeting of the Elk County Salary Board will be on Jan. 3, 2023 following the commissioners meeting.