RIDGWAY — The Elk County Commissioners had a brief reorganization meeting on Jan. 4. Joe Daghir called the meeting to order with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Daghir, as the top vote-getter in the last election, will remain as the chairperson of the commissioners, the Salary Board and the Retirement Board for a total of four years. The meeting was a formality, as Solicitor Tom Wagner explained, as no changes were needed.
Under new business, contract renewal for fiscal year 2021/2022 with Adelphoi Village Group Home Placement Facility located in Latrobe was unanimously approved.
Contract renewal for fiscal year 21/22 with Project Point of Light Assessment and Evaluation Facility located near DuBois, was unanimously approved.
Contract renewal for fiscal year 21-22 with Harborcreek Youth Services and Residential Treatment Facility was unanimously approved.
These facilities are utilized by Children and Youth Services and the Juvenile Probation Department for mental health treatment, family therapy and addiction treatment.
Bills for the period of Dec. 18-Dec. 30, 2021, in the amount of $239,121.80, were unanimously approved for payment.
There was no correspondence.
For the good of the county, continued prayers were requested for our military personnel, our families and our children, their teachers, all elected officials and peace in the world.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. in Conference Room No. 2 of the Courthouse Annex Building. Meetings are also available on Zoom.