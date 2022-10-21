RIDGWAY — The Elk County Commissioners welcomed several visitors to their meeting Oct. 18, including Dolly Wehler and Delphine Gerber, who were representing Wreaths Across America (WAA).
The goal of WAA is to honor America’s veterans by placing a wreath on their grave at Christmas. Wehler noted that this is the 15th year that she and a host of volunteers have been purchasing and placing wreaths for over 2,300 veterans in St. Marys.
Wreaths can also be ordered to honor veterans in Kersey, Johnsonburg and Ridgway. The cost of a wreath is $15, with shipping costs from Maine being donated by several trucking companies.
To order a wreath or to make a contribution, call 814-512-2968.
Every year, the placing of wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery becomes a coordinated, nationwide event, with ceremonies taking place locally this year on Dec. 17 at noon in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Although WAA’s application for funds under Act 13 Mini Grant Program didn’t meet the guidelines, the commissioners voted to honor our veterans by making a donation to that nonprofit organization using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Billy Jo Weyant, executive director of CAPSEA, was present and spoke about October being Domestic Abuse Awareness month. During the period of July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, there were 739 new victims of domestic abuse, and 842 new crime victims in Elk and Cameron counties. CAPSEA provides much needed assistance to victims and has recently moved into larger offices in the Masonic Temple Building in Ridgway.
Weyant reported that the elevator in the building needs to be replaced, as it is over 100 years old, and parts are no longer made for it. She has applied to the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE)/Act 13 of 2012 Impact Fee Act for funds to replace the elevator.
A resolution was passed recognizing and commemorating the 77th anniversary of National Disability Awareness Month. Dickinson Center Inc., provides job assessments and training, resume writing help, and job placement for individuals with disabilities. A careful match of the worker’s abilities and interests to the prospective employer’s job requirements is the goal of these services.
One bid in the amount of $41,549.78 was opened for the Recycling Center’s drop-off recycling collection contract. This involves transportation of the large roll-off containers to the Recycling Center on Washington Street. The awarding of the bid will be tabled until the November meeting, giving the Recycling Center’s Executive Board a chance to meet, according to Bekki Titchner, Director.
A resolution was passed designating Nov. 8, 2022, as National Parents as Teachers Day. Cortney Pahel spoke about the nationally recognized program that helps families with the job of parenting children ages 5 and under by increasing parental knowledge, providing early detection of developmental delays and health issues, preventing child abuse and neglect, and increasing children’s school readiness and success. The program strives to connect families with the appropriate support services that are available in the county.
An application for Liquid Fuels Tax funds in the amount of $6,000 was approved for Millstone Township toward the purchase of stone. Total purchase price is $9,750.
A renewal agreement with Cameron County for Elk County to provide sharing of its 911 communication system was ratified. This is a five-year agreement.
A new contract for Children and Youth Services (CYS) with Dickinson, Inc. for forensic mental health evaluations at a maximum rate of $360 per evaluation was approved.
Bills in the amount of $356,503.27 for the period of October 1-15, 2022, were approved for payment.