KERSEY — For the first time ever, the Elk County Commissioners met at the Elk County Fairgrounds Wednesday, where many county and township representatives were present for the meeting.
Becki Taylor, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) coordinator, announced that after consulting with the engineers concerning the bids for the Johnsonburg Storm Sewer Project for 2019, 2020 and 2021, both bids were rejected, as they came in much higher than the budgeted CDBG funds. It was recommended that the project be re-scoped and re-advertised to be more in line with the available funding.
An application for Liquid Fuel Tax Funds in the amount of $6,000 was approved for Johnsonburg Borough towards the purchase of a 2022 Ford F550 dump truck for road maintenance. Total purchase price is $89.607.60.
Lee Neureiter, Recorder of Deeds, asked for and received approval of a contract with AllPaid to provide credit card services to the Register and Recorder’s Office. Neureiter explained that it’s a convenience offered to those who don’t carry cash or a checkbook. All fees collected at the rate of 2.5 percent per transaction, will be returned to the county.
Neureiter also explained that his office has initiated the use of FraudSleuth, a tool powered by GovOS to help detect possible fraudulent activity on your name that can affect your property by automatically searching documents filed at the Recorder of Deeds Office. To register for this program, visit www.countyofelkpa.com.
Recommended Video
Kim Frey, Director of Elections and Voter Registration, explained that they have applied for an Election Integrity Grant in the amount of $103,426. This grant can be used for various items within Act 88 for election security. Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry complimented Frey and her staff for having overseen many flawless and secure elections, at a time when glitches are often reported in other counties around the state. He expressed his appreciation for Frey’s attention to every detail to guard the integrity of our elections.
The commissioners recognized all the volunteers who come together to make the Elk County Fair a success. It was noted that this is the 47th year for the fair, and Jeremy Dorsey, fair president, gave an update and thanked the commissioners for coming on site for their meeting.
Also present was Ernie Mattiuz, Farm Bureau representative, who invited everyone present to attend their Legislative Farm Tour. This will be held on Sept. 9 at Big Maple Farms located on Montmorenci Road in Ridgway. Mattiuz will be giving an update at that time on the state and federal legislative issues that the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is working on. These are issues that will impact citizens across the state as consumers of farm products. Mattiuz also invited fair attendees to stop by the Farm Bureau stand and enjoy some dairy products.
Bills in the amount of $521,446.29 were unanimously approved for payment.