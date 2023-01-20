RIDGWAY — An official county flag design was adopted at the Elk County Commissioners meeting Jan. 17.
Martin Dornisch and Steven Bagley volunteered to create and donate the use of a design for a county flag, which will be flown at all events of county government as the official flag of the county.
Bagley unveiled the design and explained the symbolism, which was kept basic for ease of reproduction. The gold elk representing the name of the county is in the center of the flag, against a background of blue, with the shape of the county outlined in gold, as blue and gold are Pennsylvania’s colors. The background is red, and the text is white, making red, white, and blue representing citizenship in the nation.
“So, we have county, state and nation all represented with the colors,” Bagley said.
“We wanted it to be a flag that could be used in perpetuity. We avoided using buildings or landmarks, as those things can change,” added Dornisch.
“April 18, 1843,” on the flag represents the date when Elk County was incorporated, and an organized flag raising event is being tentatively planned on that date for the initial use of the flag.
Whole Home Repairs
David Green, executive director, and Shawn McCaulay, assistant deputy director of Northern Tier Community Action Corporation (NTCAC), outlined a new program called Whole Home Repairs. Green explained that the state legislature appropriated a share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for each county, and the only thing that counties must do is apply for them.
Elk County was awarded $265,931, and the Whole Home Repair group program addresses housing insecurity and climate crisis by providing grant funding for the county program to award up to $50,000 per house for repairs for homeowners and small landlords with no more than five buildings or 15 units. Adding handicapped accessibility to a home by widening doorways or installing bathroom grab bars as needed would be a good use of this program. Replacing a leaky roof or removing mold or lead-based paint in older homes could also be done for qualified homeowners. Eligible households must have an annual income of less than $46,040, which is 80 percent of the county’s median income of $57,551.
“We are finalizing the details and are working with other counties because we wanted to be consistent with the six counties in our region,” said Green.
For more information, log onto www.ntcac.org or call 814-486-1161.
Other agenda items
Elected county auditors were inadvertently omitted from the salary schedule adopted Dec. 20. A correction was made to give the county auditors the same 3 percent raise for the years 2024-2027 as other elected officials, excluding the coroner.
An application was approved for the Girl Scouts of Western PA to use the county’s Annex Building on March 18 for a babysitter training course.
A request from Tracy Gerber, director of Elk County Planning Department, to appoint Brandi Hanes to sit on the board of that department representing Jay and Benezette townships was approved. The term will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.
A renewal contract for Elk County Prison for inmate housing with Centre County at $75 per day was approved. The contract will expire Dec. 31, 2024.
A renewal contract for Children and Youth Services (CYS) with George N. Daghir to provide necessary services as the agency solicitor from Jan. 1, 2023-Dec. 31, 2024, was tabled. Commissioner Matt Quesenberry was excused and Commissioner Joe Daghir will abstain from this vote.
A renewal contract for CYS with Children’s Center for Treatment and Education from Jan. 1, 2023- Dec. 31, 2023, was approved.
Kim Frey, director of Elk County Elections, reported a correction to a piece that was published in a local newspaper. Permanent absentee and mail-in voters are sent a renewal form every February. The newspaper article stated that the voter did not need to return that application, but that is incorrect. The voter does need to complete and return that application, and the applications will be sent out at the end of this week.
Bills in the amount of $281,146.75 were approved for payment.
Act 13 Mini Grant program
“The commissioners are pleased to announce the opening of the spring round 2023 of the Act 13 Mini Grant program,” said Commissioner Fritz Lecker. “As most of you know, this program was begun about 11 years ago by a previous board of commissioners. It gets its funding from the impact fee on oil and gas drilling, and the commissioners make the money available in two rounds every year for municipalities and nonprofits to apply for funds.
“There are guidelines for use of the funds, as set by the Public Utility Commission (PUC). The first round opens Feb. 1, and the awards will be announced in March 2023. This past fall, we reached the one-million-dollar mark in awards, and we’ve decided that we can increase the amount of each grant round from $50,000 to $75,000, so in 2023, we’ll be able to distribute a total of $150,000, up from $100,000. We’ve been able to see a lot of good stuff happening throughout the county due to this program. The application is available on the County of Elk website, www.co.elk.pa.us or here at the commissioners’ office.”
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex Building.