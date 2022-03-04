RIDGWAY — The opening of sealed bid proposals for the Elk County Prison addition and renovation project was a highlight of the March 1 Elk County Commissioners meeting.
The opening of sealed bid proposals for the prison project were presented by Chief Clerk Pat Straub.
General Construction:
- Fred L. Burns, Inc. $1,494,000.00
- C.B.F. Contracting, Inc. $1,375,000.00
- J. C. Orr & Sons, Inc. $1,149,576.00
Plumbing Construction:
- Fred L. Burns, Inc. $242,800.00
- W. C. Eshenaur & Son, Inc. $282,000.00
HVAC Construction:
- W. C. Eshenaur & Son, Inc. $238,305.00
Electrical Construction:
- Tech Services, Inc. $213,750.00
- Elco Electric $250,225.00
- K. C. Larson, Inc. $173,500.00
- Dave Kronenwetter $227,000.00
Bids will now be referred to the architects for review. Before bids are awarded, an investigation into the bidder’s performance on previous projects and the company’s ability to provide adequate bonding and insurance will be considered to ensure responsible bidders. Bids will be awarded at the March 15 Elk County Commissioners meeting.
Opening of sealed bid proposals for the Ridgway Borough Curb Cuts for fiscal year 2019 and 2020 was next. The low bidder was Steger Masonry at $129,650.00. This bid will be awarded pending the engineer’s approval of the proposal.
A resolution for Approval of Modification to Community Development Block Grant for Fiscal Year 2020 Application was unanimously accepted. This concerns a change to a contract for sewer line repairs in Johnsonburg.
Mike McCallister, director of Emergency Management, addressed the group via Zoom about a proposal for Professional Consulting and Project Management services by MCM Consulting Group, Inc. for the Northern Tier Regional 911 System Project. This new project would serve 10 counties under a regional 911 system. The proposal was given unanimous approval.
Representative of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) Brandy Hanes made a short presentation seeking approval of the proposed name Kimmel Run for a stream located partly in Elk State Forest. Unanimous approval was given to name the stream after one of the original board members of KECA.
Approval was given for the application for use of the courthouse lawn from The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce to hang the “TROUT-A-THON” banner beginning late March through July 1, 2022.
Approval was given for the application for use of the courthouse lawn from the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce to have an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Approval of Elk County Tourism Marketing Grant Application for the reprinting and distribution of maps on the Clarion-Little Toby Trail in the amount of $3,440, as recommended by the Elk County Room Tax Committee was unanimously given. Commissioner Fritz Lecker commented that the maps are very popular and are replenished a few times a year.
Approval was unanimously given for a renewal contract for fiscal year 21/22 for Merakey Pennsylvania Foster Care placement facility for Children and Youth Services.
Bills in the amount of $314,690.76 were unanimously approved for payment.
Jim Chorney, executive director of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, reported that North Central is currently putting out a call for projects. North Central is committed to assisting communities across the six-county region with identifying and securing federal and state resources that strengthen these areas of north central Pennsylvania. The first step in this call for projects is to complete the online Project Intake Form found on their website at http://www.ncentral.com/call-for-projects/.
Chorney introduced Sherry Dunmire, Appalachian Regional Commission/Economic Development Administrator director, who will be working with the project applicants to secure available state and federal funding.
Proclamation of Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month April 2022 is a reminder to use PA One Call before any digging takes place.