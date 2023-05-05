JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Commissioners held their May 2 meeting at the Borough Building in Johnsonburg. The new Elk County flag was presented to members of the borough at that time.
May 7-13 is recognized as Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Week, according to a resolution adopted by the commissioners. Staff members from that office were present to highlight some of the things they focus on to prevent drug and alcohol abuse.
Strengthening family ties has been shown to delay the onset of the first drink or experimentation with drugs, and activities like a daddy/daughter dance at the community building, family movie nights, games, and tie dying events have been held. An educational program called “Too Good for Drugs” is being presented to grades K-through-high school in all four of the St. Marys Area School District buildings. There is a 10-week program based on evidence-based research that shows it to be effective in preventing the use of drugs and alcohol, and it is being presented in all Elk County schools. They offer a life skills program designed to enhance self-esteem in students. They also aid students who may be living with a family member who has problems with drugs or alcohol.
An application for use of the courthouse lawn by the Ridgway Community Vacation Bible School July 24-28 from 6-8 p.m. for games for the children attending VBS was approved.
In other business, a new three-year contract with Municipal Services Bureau (MSB) to process tax payments in arrears was approved, replacing the former vendor Velocity Payment Systems (VPS). All processing fees are borne by the payor and vary by method of payment. This was done because MSB’s fees are somewhat lower than those charged by VPS.
Three applications for Liquid Fuels Tax Funds were approved. Millstone Township will receive $7,000 for the purchase of a plow and/or spreader for the Township truck. Fox Township will receive $7,000 for paving Cherry Road and Upper Cherry Road. Jones Township will receive $7,000 for the purchase of 2,000 tons of limestone.
An increase of credit line on the CNB Corporate credit card from $15,000 to $25,000 was approved. Chief Clerk Pat Straub commented that, “We have three different cards that we allocate to departments as they need them to use for accounting purposes. The county doesn’t carry any balances on these cards. They pay them off each month. At certain times during the year, we’re bumping up against our limits, particularly in the spring and fall.”
It was noted that the next commissioners meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 17, not Tuesday the 16, because of primary Election Day.