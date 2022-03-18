RIDGWAY — At the Elk County Commissioners meeting on March 15, Commissioner M. Fritz Lecker announced an exclusive partnership with the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) that will benefit county-wide 501 c(3) nonprofit organizations. This alliance will serve to strengthen the dedicated groups who enhance the daily living experience for so many residents of the county.
According to the press release, “The county will offer matching funds to the ECCF in an amount up to $250,000 for 2022. By joining a portion of Elk County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds with the Community Foundation, the Commissioners will be able to leverage these federal dollars to provide greater benefit. In addition to establishing a short-term donor advised fund of our own, these funds have the potential to act as a match to established county-wide funds as well.”
The press release went on to say, “Partnering with the Elk County Community Foundation as administrator for the 2022 $250,000 grant round for 501 c(3) nonprofit applications will be a win for the County of Elk, the Elk County Community Foundation, and our 501 c(3) groups.
“With this announcement, the Elk County Community Foundation and County of Elk would like to announce a grant round opening today with deadline to apply of April 15, 2022. For questions on this grant round, please contact Paula Fritz Eddy at the Community Foundation. The Board of Commissioners would like to thank Paula Fritz Eddy, Executive Director, Tom Jesberger, President, Bob Ordiway, Treasurer, Kim Cashmer and Christine Imbrogno and all the members of the Elk County Community Foundation for their willingness to explore this unique alliance.”
Concerning the bid proposals for general construction, plumbing construction, HVAC construction and electrical construction for the Elk County Prison addition and renovations that were submitted at the last meeting, Commissioner Matt Quesenberry made a motion to reject all bids and suspend the project. Costs were higher than when the project was first being planned in August 2021. It is also unlikely that materials for the project can be obtained in a timely fashion with supply chain issues impacting most businesses. Contractors were at a disadvantage by submitting bids without being certain of what the actual costs could be by the time construction would begin.
“This is a shovel-ready project in the event that conditions change for the better,” Lecker said. It was unanimously decided to reject all bids and suspend the project.
Under old business, Tri County Rails to Trails retracted the Elk County Tourism marketing grant application for the reprinting of maps for distribution on the Clarion-Little Toby Trail because of a clerical error.
New business included approval of an application for use of the courthouse lawn to honor Black Balloon Day/Drug Overdose Awareness Day with signs and black balloons retroactive from March 5-7, 2022.
Approvals were given for 23 veteran burial allowances for Veterans Affairs at $75 each, 13 widow burial allowances at $75 each, and 21 headstone allowances at $100 each.
Bills in the amount of $981,556.57 were unanimously approved for payment.
Chief Ralph Tettis made his last call into the Ridgway Police Department on Friday, March 4, after 48 years serving the people, businesses, and organizations of the Ridgway Borough. The commissioners sent a special thank you to Chief Tettis for protecting the community.