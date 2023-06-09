RIDGWAY — A resolution recognizing the staff of Elk County Children and Youth Services during Child Welfare Professionals Appreciation Week June 5-9 was approved by the Elk County Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday.
Nancy Baker, director of Elk County CYS, expressed “appreciation for all the individuals who ensure and maintain safety for children in our community, which is a very important, but difficult, job. And it’s sometimes a thankless job. We work closely with behavioral programs and with mental health and drug and alcohol abuse programs, and the goal is really to keep families together, while keeping kids safe in the community. So, I appreciate this opportunity to acknowledge our child welfare professionals.”
Resolution 2023-14 was also approved, stating the commissioners’ support of increased funding for mental health services in the 2023-24 state budget. Mental Health Program Director Judy Smith explained that there has not been an increase in their funding in over 13 years, but their office has seen a sharp uptick in the need for mental health services, especially since the pandemic. Mainly mobile services are provided, and last year approximately 2,500 people were served between Cameron and Elk counties, according to the director. The commissioners added their agreement in the form of a resolution, stating that mental health services need increased funding if they are to be able to continue to serve the mental health needs of the community.
One bid for the Johnsonburg West End Sewer Project was opened from Continental Construction of Ridgway in the amount of $787,728.90. This was the second call for bids for the project, as the first call yielded no bids. CDBG Director Becky Taylor, Johnsonburg Borough Consulting Engineer Ryan Miller, and Council President Al Maletto excused themselves to study the bid. It was decided to table a decision until the next commissioners meeting on June 20.
An application for use of the courthouse lawn by Elk County Council on the Arts June 9 for seating for Open Mic Night at the gazebo was approved.
Another application for use of the courthouse lawn was approved for use by the Elk County Council on the Arts for Oct. 12 for seating and set up for an outdoor painting activity.
Liquid Fuels Tax Funds in the amount of $7,000 was approved for Highland Township for 210 tons of 2A limestone for Sackett Road.
A renewal agreement with Palmetto Posting Inc. to post delinquent tax notices on Elk County properties was approved. Kris Roselli, director of the Elk County Tax Claims Bureau commented that their office has been using Palmetto for over 10 years. It has become too much of a job for either the sheriff’s office or the assessment office to handle, and there is no other company that performs this service. She explained that although there will be an increase in Palmetto’s fee this year, it is the first increase in 10 years.
A new agreement with Child Welfare Education for Leadership Program (CWEL) for a CYS employee to attend graduate level social work classes at the University of Pittsburgh tuition free was approved. Nancy Baker commented that an employee in their office is currently taking advantage of this program.
A new contract was approved with Premier Corrections Consulting, LLC for on-site review, evaluation, and recommendations on current Elk County Prison processes. Commissioner Matt Quesenberry, a member of the Prison Board, added that the jail is completely funded by taxpayer dollars, as no state funding is received for it. Prison operation is the largest line item in the budget, amounting to 26% of the total budget. This study will focus on increasing efficiency to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely. The cost of the specified scope of work is $22,800 plus travel time, travel expenses, and $75 per diem.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on June 20 at 10 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex.