RIDGWAY — Elk County Commissioners recognized the commitment and sacrifices of local first responders during Wednesday’s meeting, as May 15-21 is National EMS Week.
An application for use of the Elk County Courthouse lawn for the hanging of a banner on May 20, advertising the 150th anniversary celebration of the First Lutheran Church, was approved.
Approval was also given for an application for Liquid Fuels Tax Funds for Jay Township for E-3 oil to apply to various roads for dust control in the amount of $6,000.
Tom Wagner, county solicitor, recommended renewal of a contract with Avanco for the Children and Youth Department.
Wagner also approved entering into a new contract with CONCERN Professional Services for the Department of Children and Youth Services. These services deal with providing foster families locally.
Former Elk County Commissioner Christine Gavazzi then addressed the commissioners, asking that a letter be drafted to state Rep. Michael Armanini seeking approval of a Highway Memorial Sign on State Route 255 in honor of Force native Dr. Betty Hayes.
Gavazzi referenced the book, “A Mighty Force” by Marcia Biederman. The book details the work of Hayes beginning in 1942 after her father’s death when she took over his practice and served as company doctor for the miners working for the Shawmut Mining Company. She fought tirelessly for improved living and working conditions for the people of Force and Byrnedale. There was no sanitary sewage system, and raw sewage ran through ditches. Water was contaminated by outdoor privies and the owner of the towns, Shawmut Mining Company, refused to remedy the situation. Dr. Betty attracted national attention and eventually won her fight to improve living conditions in these mining towns.
The commissioners agreed that the recognition of Dr. Betty Hayes’ accomplishments by placing a sign along Route 255 was appropriate. Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry read the letter drafted by the commissioners that will be sent to Armanini in support of the sign.
Approval was given for an application for Liquid Fuels Tax Funds for Ridgway Township for the Water Street paving project in the amount of $6,000.
It was announced that the Elk County Community Recycling Center at 850 Washington St. in St. Marys is holding an open house May 26 from noon-6 p.m. The commissioners urged everyone to attend and learn about the valuable services provided by the center.
Bills in the amount of $1,405,976.58 were unanimously approved for payment.