RIDGWAY — One of the highlights of this week’s Elk County Commissioners meeting was the presentation of a proclamation to representatives of three local libraries recognizing National Library Week, April 3-9, and the important function public libraries serve in the community.
Leslie Swope, representing St. Marys Public Library, Rachel Keller from Ridgway Public Library and Melinda Lewis from the Johnsonburg Public Library accepted the proclamation, which stated in part that libraries are known for what they do with and for the community, and not just for what is on their shelves. It recognizes that libraries offer technology, equipment, services and programs that help enrich the lives of people in the communities they serve.
Nancy Baker from Children and Youth Services was also present and spoke briefly about April being Child Abuse Prevention Month. She encouraged parents and care givers to take advantage of the many services offered by her office, and to know that it is OK to ask for help. Children and Youth Services exists to protect the most vulnerable among us who are also our future.
Dr. Lester A Shull Jr. and his wife Gloria Almquist-Shull attended and were recognized for their dedication and contributions to the citizens of Ridgway and Elk County on the occasion of their 90th birthdays, which were celebrated a few months apart. A proclamation of recognition of their contributions to the community was presented.
Also addressing the group was Ernest Mattiuz, legislative liaison for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB). He reported that federal legislative accomplishments included the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which addresses improvements to roadways, bridges, waterways, ports and broadband. It also included several provisions designed to boost the resiliency of farms and rural communities. Additional pandemic assistance funding in several areas of interest to farmers was also passed.
Mattiuz mentioned that PFB state issues accomplished included creating a Broadband Authority, passage of driver’s license clarification for farmers driving vehicles over 26,000 pounds, and passage of a Tax Code Bill to specify how farmers can qualify for certain sales tax exemptions.
Results of the 2017 Agriculture Census for Elk County were briefly discussed. Mattiuz reported that there has been a 14 percent decrease from 2012 in the number of farms in Elk County, which now stands at 232. Most of these are family farms and 71 percent of them have internet access. Only 2 percent engage in organic farming, and 11 percent hire farm labor.
Approval for use of the courthouse lawn was given for CenClear to place 10 signs during the first week of May in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Approval was given for the Ridgway Military Honor Detail, VFW Post 5887, Legion Post 208, for use of the courthouse lawn and steps for its Memorial Day Ceremony.
Approval of three veteran burial allowances was given, as well as for one widow burial allowance and one veteran headstone allowance, all through the Veterans Affairs Office.
A recommendation from Elk County Room Tax Committee was approved for printing and distribution of new St. Marys Walking Tour booklets in the amount of $3,500 for 10,000 copies.
Commissioner Matt Quesenberry addressed the need for aid to nonprofit organizations other than 501c3, which did not receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioner Fritz Lecker drafted the requirements and application forms for this. Eligible projects include community service projects, capital projects, building improvements, additions and repairs, equipment and furniture, grounds improvement, etc. Not eligible for these funds would be cosmetic improvements, debt service, political organizations or affiliates, recurring maintenance costs, taxes, salaries /wages, administrative or operating capital. Funds are limited to new projects. The minimum grant request is $1,000 and the maximum award is $10,000.
Applications are available on the Elk County Commissioners website and are due no later than 4 p.m. on May 31. Questions should be addressed to Pat Straub, Chief Clerk, at 814-776-5310.
Bills in the amount of $500,934.01 were unanimously approved for payment.