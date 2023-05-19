RIDGWAY — A resolution recognizing National Police Week May 14-20, 2023, was unanimously passed by the Elk County Commissioners at their meeting this week. The purpose of the resolution was to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
Elk County Sheriff Todd Caltagarone recognized the following local police officers whose lives were taken in the line of duty:
Chief of Police Carl Whippo, 63, a 14-year veteran of the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department, was shot and killed on January 17, 1984, while sitting in the police station speaking with another officer. The other officer shot and wounded the 22-year-old man, who was later convicted of Officer Whippo’s murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Officer Whippo was survived by his wife, six children and nine grandchildren.
Patrolman Steve Jarmon, 43, a 24-year veteran of the Kane Borough Police Department, was shot and killed on February 20, 1999, after stopping a car that was speeding and tailgating. As the patrolman was talking to the 18-year-old driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, the driver produced a 9mm pistol and shot Patrolman Jarmon. As he fell to the ground, he was able to fire his weapon, seriously wounding the suspect. The suspect was convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 22 to 47 years in prison.
Officer Jarmon was the DARE Instructor in Kane and was survived by his wife and two children.
Sgt. David Distrola, 39, a 12-year-veteran of the Bradford City Police Department, was killed when he fell from an overpass while trying to avoid being struck by an out-of-control car as he was investigating another crash during an ice storm on the Route 219 bypass.
Sgt. Distrola was survived by his wife and three children.
The commissioners expressed their gratitude to Sheriff Caltagarone, and to all officers who face danger every day in the line of duty.
In other business, an application for the use of the courthouse lawn to hang a banner recognizing May as Foster Care Month was approved.
Nancy Baker of Elk County CYS stated, “We are always looking to increase our foster homes in Elk County. Whenever we do have a child that needs to be removed from their home, you look at the least restrictive environment, and that would be foster care. So, anyone who is willing to open their homes to youth, we would certainly encourage that, and they can call our office at 814-776-1553.”
An application for $7,000 of liquid fuels tax funds was approved for the Borough of Ridgway to pay for a 2020 paving project.
A new lease contract was approved with Quadient Leasing USA, Inc. to acquire a new mailing system for the 59th District Court Office in Johnsonburg.
An addendum to a contract with Keystone Adolescent Center, Inc. for CYS was approved. Baker explained that when they have youth who are not appropriate for foster care, they need a group home setting that specializes in mental health treatment. This addendum to the contract with this facility located in Greenville, would accommodate females as well as males.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on Tuesday, June 6 in conference room 2 of the Courthouse Annex.