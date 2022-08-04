RIDGWAY — Becky Taylor, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) coordinator, addressed the Elk County Commissioners at the Aug. 2 meeting.
She announced that two sealed bids were received for the Johnsonburg Storm Sewer Project for fiscal years 2019, 2020, and 2021. Taylor said a total of $394,436 in CDBG funding was available for the project. Chief Clerk Pat Straub opened the first bid from Bob Cummings Construction in Bradford in the amount of $557,000. The second bid was from Continental Construction of Ridgway in the amount of $567,633.74. Taylor and other interested parties were excused to discuss the bids. When they returned, they requested that the awarding of the bid be tabled until the next meeting on Aug. 10.
In other new business, the commissioners agreed to execute a contractual services agreement to hire Attorney Michael Marshal as assistant public defender for a period of one year.
Applications were approved for Liquid Fuels Tax Funds in the amount of $6,000 each for Horton Township to purchase oil for township roads, and for Spring Creek Township to purchase road salt and cold patch.
Two applications for use of the Courthouse Lawn from the Ridgway Elk County Chamber of Commerce were approved. A banner welcoming NRA National Champions will hang on the Courthouse Lawn from July 27 through Aug. 15. The Courthouse Lawn will also be used for the Flavor of Fall Festival to be held Sept. 23-24. There is no fee to attend the event.
Contract renewals were approved for Dickinson, Inc., to utilize Family Resource Network, Triple P, Comprehensive Psychosocial Evaluations with Recommendations, and for Parents as Teachers for services for Children and Youth.
Contract renewals were approved with CAPSEA for Incredible Years Services for Children and Youth, and with Lifespan Family Services of PA foster care facility for Children and Youth. Contract renewal was also approved with the Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield County, a foster care facility, for services for Children and Youth.
The Elk County Commissioners announced that Act 13 grant applications for the fall round opened Aug. 1 and will close Aug. 31. These grants are available through the Marcellus Shale Impact Fee for project activities within Elk County. Eligible applicants include municipal governing bodies, 501c non-profit organizations and municipal authorities. Grant applications are available on the county’s website at www.countyofelkpa.com.
Straub reported that there were 14,670 broadband surveys mailed, and there have been 2,227 responses by mail and 394 web responses to date. This is an 18% response rate, and it is hoped that many more residents will complete the survey so areas that need improvement in broadband services can be identified.
Bills in the amount of $435,342.79 were unanimously approved for payment.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Elk County Fairgrounds, building No. 1. Please note the change of date and venue.