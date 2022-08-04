Pat Straub and commissioners
Buy Now

Pictured (from left) is Chief Clerk Pat Straub and Elk County Commissioners Matt Quesenberry and Joe Daghir.

 Marilyn Secco

RIDGWAY — Becky Taylor, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) coordinator, addressed the Elk County Commissioners at the Aug. 2 meeting.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos