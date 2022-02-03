RIDGWAY — The Elk County Commissioners met on Feb. 1 in Conference Room 2 of the Courthouse Annex, where two resolutions were put forward.
The first is County of Elk on Behalf of (OBO) Ridgway Borough Fair Housing Resolution. Becky Taylor, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) coordinator, explained that the county supports a policy of no discrimination on any basis regarding renting or buying housing.
The second resolution is Proclamation of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month as March 2022. The county supports the rights of individuals with disabilities to live a self-determined everyday life as desired.
Under old business, the renewal contract for fiscal year 21/22 between George N. Daghir, Agency Solicitor for Children and Youth Services was approved, with Commissioner Joe Daghir abstaining. A salary of $38,625 will be paid annually.
Under new business, Raymond J. Krise, Jr.’s appointment to the Elk County Housing Authority for a five-year term was unanimously approved, retroactive from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2026.
Rachel Wolfel’s appointment to the Elk County Solid Waste Authority for a five-year term was unanimously approved, retroactive from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2026. Commissioner Daghir remarked that Wolfel will be replacing Mike Keller, who has served in that capacity for many years. The commissioners thanked him for his service.
Chief Clerk Patrick Straub reviewed bid proposals for painting 5 rooms at the Elk County Courthouse Annex. A-1 Painting was awarded the bid in the amount of $2680, and the painting is in progress.
A renewal contract for fiscal year 21/22 with Community Specialists Corporation (residential placement for females) to be used by Children and Youth Services was unanimously approved.
Unanimous approval was given for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) 9-1-1 Interconnectivity Funding Grant Agreement in the amount of $2,219,504.27. Mike McCallister via Zoom explained that this new network will be administered by the state instead of by the 10 counties in the Northern Tier.
Bills in the amount of $287,040.55 were unanimously approved for payment.
The Elk County Commissioners are pleased to announce the opening of their Spring 2022 Act 13 Mini Grant Program. Application forms and instructions are available at the Commissioners’ office and on the Elk County website. The deadline for applications is February 28. Awards will be announced in March.
This twice-yearly grant program was started in 2013, and since that time about $900,000 has been awarded to county-wide non-profits and municipalities, including social/mental health service providers, all ambulance, police and fire departments, search and rescue groups, scouts, youth sports groups, veterans, cemetery associations, recreational groups, the local airport and many other groups. With the two grant rounds this year, Elk County will reach the $1 million distribution mark. This funding comes from Act 13 Impact Fees disbursed by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to mitigate the impacts of unconventional gas well drilling.
The commissioners have been working on a Continuity of Operations Plan for 2022. Elk County has 19 departments spread out in five buildings, and this plan would ensure that county government can continue to operate in the event of an emergency. Two off-site buildings have been arranged for if departments have to vacate the current premises and relocate.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on Feb. 15.