RIDGWAY — A special meeting was held at the courthouse annex in Ridgway on Tuesday evening at which the Elk County Commissioners approved salaries for commissioners, register of wills/recorder of deeds, prothonotary/clerk of courts, treasurer, sheriff, and coroner for 2024-2027, according to a news release.
These offices, with the exception of the office of coroner, will receive a 3 percent annual pay increase each year from 2024 through 2027. The commissioners approved a salary adjustment for the Elk County Coroner position, as provided under the county code, whereby the lowest paid elected office can be adjusted to a percentage different from all other row offices. The office of coroner will receive an 18 percent increase in 2024, and then a 5 percent increase in 2025, 2026, and 2027. This adjustment allows the position to reflect a salary based on current market rates and will bring the coroner’s annual salary to $42,547 in 2024, and $49,293 by 2027.
The office of coroner has changed significantly over the last decade, with the demand for data reporting being a large factor. All traffic deaths must be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), drug overdose deaths must be reported to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and to the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), along with requests for other data such as maternal deaths of pregnant women, and suicide data among veterans. Reporting the required data, calls to insurance companies, attorneys, courts, federal and state agencies and mental health facilitators are handled by the coroner personally. In 2008, there was a caseload of 61 deaths. In 2021, the number increased to 170 deaths, according to the press release.
The 3 percent increase will result in annual salaries for commissioner, register/recorder and prothonotary being $66,720 in 2024, increasing to $72,907 by 2027; salaries of treasurer and sheriff will range from $59,697 to $65,232 over the same period.
Pennsylvania County Code requires that the commissioners set salaries for these positions in the year prior to elections, or once every four years.
“This provision ensures that an elected official can’t fix their own salary during their term in office,” explained Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry.
In other business, the commissioners voted to accept Bucktail Excavators as the lowest bidder for the demolition of 704 Bridge St. in Johnsonburg. The bid was for $12,495 and it will be funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money for slum and blight abatement, according to Becky Taylor, CDBG coordinator.
As a result of the pending consolidation of Elk and Cameron County Domestic Relations Section of the 59th Judicial District, the commissioners approved a motion for Treasurer Peggy Schneider to close the existing bank account and open a new one to reflect the consolidation.
Lee Neureiter of the office of the register and recorder reported that his office is now set up for electronic recording that allows the digital submission of documents for recording, instead of having to present them in person or through a fax or the mail.
“We can actually accept payments electronically as well, and they go directly to our bank account, and it has worked tremendously for us. It has made interesting work for us because rather than greeting someone at the counter with documents to record, the documents just kind of magically appear in a queue, and we can just start processing them. The end user pays a subscription fee, and the county has no cost whatsoever associated with using the digital services.”
The commissioners voted to approve a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the office of the register and recorder and Simplifile, an E-recording company.
The Hotel Tax Committee’s request to use $20,400 of the County Room Tax Marketing Grant funds to pay for printing and distribution of the Elk Viewing Guides was approved.
Also approved was the committee’s request to use $16,256 of the County Room Tax Marketing Grant funds to pay for printing and distribution of the Elk County Trail Maps. A request by the Hotel Tax Committee for approval of an application from the Elk County Riders for a grant in the amount of $1,550.95 from the Elk County Tourism Marketing fund to rebuild their website and renew their domain was approved.
A request for eight burial benefits, four widow burial benefits, five headstones and five expense burial benefits from the Veterans Affairs Office was unanimously carried.
A request to reappoint Dave Wolfe as a director on the ATA’s Board of Directors for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2028, was approved. It was noted that Wolfe is presently the treasurer of the authority and has been a diligent and productive member who attends board meetings and committee meetings regularly.
The commissioners approved Russ Braun, Elk County Conservation District chairman, for his re-appointment of Joseph LaBant as public director, the appointment of Joe Daghir as the representative of the commissioners, and a new appointment of Thomas McMann as public director. The terms of each appointment will be from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023. The motion was carried with Joe Daghir abstaining.
Approval was given for a new agreement between Elk County Children and Youth Services (CYS) and the Children’s Center for Treatment in Bradford.
Bills for the period of Dec. 5-Dec. 16, 2023, in the amount of $784,965.77 were approved for payment.