RIDGWAY — The Concert Choir of Elk County presented its spring concert “Love Makes the World Go Round” on June 8 and 9 at the Royal Inn in Ridgway. Rehearsals for this concert were interrupted three years ago by the pandemic, and the group was more than ready to get back to singing.
Under the direction of Gloria Almquist-Shull and assistant director Lois Sadley, the audience was treated to a variety of love-themed songs, including “When I Fall in Love,” “You Are So Beautiful,” “My Special Angel,” “A Teenager in Love,” “Do Wah Diddy Diddy,” and “Good Night, Sweetheart.”
Talented accompanists were Rita Ordiway on piano, Dr. Paul Fehrenbach playing violin, and Ed Schwer playing clarinet and saxophone. Soloist Kevin Hanes moved some audience members to tears as he crooned “And I Love You So.”
Ed Lavelle and the staff at the Royal prepared three-course meals that were efficiently served to the capacity crowd.
Sadley, commented that, “The folks at the Royal always do an excellent job of accommodating us.”
The 41-member choir will begin rehearsals after Labor Day for its Christmas concert, which is presented at churches in Ridgway and St. Marys in early December.