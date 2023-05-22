ST MARYS — The Elk County Conservation District has welcomed a new member to its dedicated team.
Alyson Bevacqua, a Johnsonburg native, is a Resource Conservation technician with the ECCD. She received her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Environmental Studies from Edinboro University, and previously worked at Kinzua State Park in Mt. Jewett, as well as at The Old Brickyard and The Brickyard Creamery in Johnsonburg, according to District Manager Kate Wehler.
At the ECCD, Bevacqua will be working with the “Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Program” (DGLVR), and the newly-established Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP), said Wehler. The DGLVR program provides “financial assistance to local municipalities to help fix dirt, gravel and low-volume roads that are having an adverse environmental impact.”
“Typically the roadways that have the greatest environmental impact are some of the most remote, which in turn means they’re less of a priority for the municipalities to work on them,” said Wehler.
In addition the ACAP program provides financial assistance to local farmers.
“The farmer must have a resource concern on their property that they want to address, and they must also have current agriculture plans for their property,” Wehler explained.
The ECCD is accepting applications for this program May 22 through Aug. 21. Anyone interested should contact Bevacqua@countyofelkpa.com or 814-776-5388.
Bevacqua shares a love for the outdoors, and enjoys traveling, reading and hiking. She is also a volunteer leader for Girl Scouts.
“I am excited to be busy working outside and making a difference on the environment and my community,” Bevacqua said of starting her new job.