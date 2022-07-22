JOHNSONBURG — An Elk County contractor is facing felony charges for allegedly accepting payment for a job he didn’t complete.
Jeffrey Thomas Schatz, 50, of Ridgway, is charged with deceptive business practice –sale less than quantity, a felony in the second degree; theft by deception, false impression, a felony in the third degree; theft by deception, fail to correct, also a felony in the third degree; and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 13.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department has been involved with this investigation since September 2020, concerning a 70-year-old victim who resides on Fourth Avenue in Johnsonburg and Schatz of Hometown Masonry in Ridgway, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A contract for home improvement repairs was signed between the victim and Schatz on July 11, 2019, and Schatz reportedly required a 25-percent deposit for supplies and labor, which was paid in the amount of $6,000 cash on a $24,200 project. Work was supposed to begin in September-October of 2019. Several calls were made without a response from Schatz. No improvements or contact was made until a phone call in July of 2020, when Schatz said that due to COVID-19, he was extremely busy and would start Sept. 14, 2020.
The victim submitted a written statement to police on Sept. 14, 2020. The contract was for repairs to a foundation and floors of a garage, repointing of bricks on the house, new top soil and seed for the yard, etc., according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police spoke with Schatz on Sept. 16, 2020, when he said he was going to start the work in question the following week. Schatz did show up and start the contracted work at the end of September 2020. The rest of the money owed for the project was paid and reportedly received by Schatz on Jan. 27, 2021, totaling $24,200. Schatz would reportedly show up every couple of weeks and do a little bit of work. The last time he was at the property was November of 2021, when he broke up a sidewalk on the property.
Recommended Video
The concrete work was allegedly never replaced, and the repointing work was not completed. The previous concrete work has now cracked, and the garage was never sealed. The top soil Schatz put down is reportedly full of rocks and weeds. The victim reportedly contacted Schatz May 10, 2022 and May 31, 2022, with no response.
The victim came to the police station on June 2, with extreme anguish from dealing with this contractor, stating he just wanted his money back. Police received before and after photographs of the property and the work allegedly not completed by Schatz, signed contracts, payment ledger, copy of texts and the building permit.
Police called Schatz on his cell phone, to which he answered and said he would try to return to the property to do some work. Police told him the victim just wants reimbursed for the work not completed, and that he was not to go back to the property. Schatz allegedly became angry and started swearing. Schatz said he would pay the victim in total within 30 days of the phone call. He then allegedly sent a harassing text to the victim, but agreed to pay him.
Police received word from the victim on July 7, that Schatz has not paid him or made any arrangements with him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Schatz’ preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 17 at Martin’s office.