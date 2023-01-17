RIDGWAY — Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio issued a press release Monday about a death that reportedly occurred on Sunday at the Elk County Prison.
At approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, a correctional officer with the Elk County Prison was completing a routine round and was informed that a female inmate was not conscious or breathing.
Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene, Muccio said.
The cause and manner of death at this time are pending investigation and information will be released when it becomes available.