ST. MARYS — The Elk County District Attorney’s office and area law enforcement have been involved in filing more serious charges against two St. Marys residents who are accused of being connected to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in February.
Dustin Lee Smith, 39, is now charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; one felony count of criminal conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death; and two felony counts of conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 4, in addition to two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, charges that were filed Feb. 2.
Crystal Lynn Hause, 37, is also now charged with drug delivery resulting in death –a felony in the first degree; one felony count of criminal conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death and two counts of conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, according to a complaint filed at Jacob’s office April 4. Hause was previously charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility –felony in the third degree –and two misdemeanor counts of a controlled substance.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 2, City of St. Marys Police and St. Marys Area Ambulance were dispatched to a Chestnut Street residence for a suspected overdose, where a 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Hause was also present at the residence.
Police reportedly noticed several drug paraphernalia items in plain view. During an interview with Hause, she reportedly admitted to obtaining four bags of heroin/fentanyl for the victim for $80. Hause allegedly arranged a drug deal via her cell phone with Smith on Facebook. She obtained the heroin/fentanyl from Smith before allegedly providing it to the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause, who ultimately overdosed. Hause additionally confessed to obtaining $100 worth of methamphetamine within the past two days.
During an interview with police Feb. 2, Smith reportedly confessed to selling the bags of heroin/fentanyl, and a bag of methamphetamine, to Hause for $80. The bags he sold were stamped with “Ryobi,” the same type of stamp bag collected from the purse of the victim.
A search of the Chestnut Street residence resulted in a piece of foil with off-white powder; a pen tube; one lighter; one white “Ryobi” glassine wax bag; one iPhone; a Samsung cell phone; a blue pen tube; burnt foil and a black box containing one Ziploc bag of methamphetamine and assorted burnt foil.
An autopsy of the victim showed she died of acute multi-drug toxicity, namely fentanyl and gabapentin, according to the complaint.
Elk County District Attorney Beau Grove extended a “Thank you” to Officer Derek Mattiuz, members of the St. Marys Police Department and St. Marys Area Ambulance, as well as Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio-Krise.
“This was a very prompt and thorough investigation, due to the nature of the overdose death,” he said, noting that Officer Mattiuz prepared three separate search warrants for the Chestnut Street residence and two cell phones.
In conjunction with Grove’s review and approval and prior submission to the court, this led to providing “key evidence” that supports the filing of these additional charges.
This case, he said, is another example of the “aggressive approach” the Elk County DA’s office and law enforcement have taken to combat the number of overdose deaths in the county, and more importantly, “identifying and prosecuting the individuals responsible for this senseless loss of life.”
Smith waived his preliminary hearing on April 4, and all charges proceeded to the Court of Common Pleas. His bail is set at $100,000 monetary and he remains in the Elk County Jail.
Grove prosecuted the preliminary hearing for Hause on April 4, when charges were bound to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas. Hause remains in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.