ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee is keeping its 2022 headquarters for the 2023 election cycle. This is the first time in the committee’s history that it has been able to have a headquarters in an odd-year municipal election cycle, thanks to the generosity of a handful of key donors.
The committee is marking this achievement by hosting a 2023 grand opening at the headquarters at 210 Brusselles St. in downtown St. Marys on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. The event is open to Democrats from Elk and surrounding counties.
There will be light refreshments and drinks, and all local and statewide Democratic candidates are encouraged to join and help celebrate. This will kick off the first weekend of the three-week petition signing period, so it is a great opportunity to stop in, meet candidates and sign petitions to get them on the May primary ballot.
In Elk County, all county row offices are on the ballot in 2023 along with numerous township, city, borough and school director (school board) positions.
Along with local races, there are also four statewide offices on the ballot – one vacancy on Commonwealth Court, two vacancies on Superior Court and one vacancy on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The committee has petition forms for Elk, Cameron, Jefferson and Forest county Democrats to sign for several of the Democratic statewide candidates, which will be available to sign at the grand opening.
In addition, the committee is hosting a food drive for local charities and will be accepting nonperishable items. They did this in 2021 during the pandemic, and collected hundreds of pounds of food to help local families. They hope to exceed that amount this year.
Following the grand opening, the headquarters will be staffed several other days throughout the end of the petition signing period, which ends Tuesday, March 7.
For more information about the committee, questions about running for office, or to find out when the headquarters is open, visit www.facebook.com/ElkCoDC, email elkcountydemocrats@gmail.com or call/text 814-636-1030.