RIDGWAY — The Elk County Commissioners announced the retirement of Director of Veterans Affairs Leslie Neal and the resignation of Assistant Director Beth Foster at the Aug. 15 meeting.
Chief Clerk Pat Straub commented that Neal has done an excellent job for the past 20 years. “There couldn’t be a truer champion for the veterans of Elk County. She was always in their corner providing the benefits and support that they needed. She would have actually been here, but she had scheduled vacation time for the upcoming two weeks. So, hats off to Leslie, as she’s enjoying some time with her family. She has agreed to come back part time to help the new Director of Veterans Affairs Gerry Copella, and Assistant Director Michael Straub, to ensure a smooth transition.”
Gerry Copella stated, “I’m very honored to have the opportunity to be the director of Veterans Affairs in Elk County, and I’m also honored to be able to work with the veterans in our community to help them get the benefits they deserve.” Copella served in the Army National Guard and deployed to Iraq twice during his 21 years of service.
Michael Straub commented that “I’m going to be glad to help the veterans out there. I’m with the Pennsylvania State Council of Vietnam Veterans, so I get to learn a lot about what’s going on in the state and any national resolutions affecting our Vietnam veterans. It gives me great pleasure to be working with Gerry. I think we will work well together.”
In other business, one bid in the amount of $529,880 was received from Bryn Enterprises from Export, PA for the courthouse addition window replacement project. Ryan Miller, ARS Engineering Consultant, stated that the bid came in within the parameters they had anticipated based on conversations with some other window replacement companies.
“The bid was complete and there’s no reason that I can see not to accept it,” stated Miller. The director of maintenance added that this company had previously done satisfactory work for the county on the bell and clock tower at the courthouse. The bid was accepted for the replacement of 30 drafty, 50-year-old windows being planned for spring or summer of 2024.
Miller also announced that advertisements for bids for replacement of the slate roof on the courthouse will be going out as early as next week. When the original slate roof was replaced with faux slate in 1999, it did not weather as well as expected. This project would return to an authentic slate roof like the original. Bids will be due in October, with construction planned for 2024.
St. Marys Municipal Airport
Bill Laird from the St. Marys Municipal Airport Authority announced the American Spirit Aviation Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Airplane rides, food and retail vendors, live music, WWII plane displays, and a kids’ zone will be available, and Elk County Cruisers will have their 13th annual car show.
Laird explained that the drag races, the airport’s largest fundraiser of the year, had to be canceled this year due to their insurance carrier requiring a $3 million liability policy.
“There is no one that will write a $3 million insurance policy, so I canceled the airport’s insurance with that company, and got a new insurance company who will add a rider to the airport policy so small airports in America can survive.”
It was too late to get the drag races planned for this year, but they will return next year, he said.
The Airport Authority found it necessary to replace the deck on the restaurant for safety reasons, and add protective railing around it, a project that cost $74,000. Without the income from the drag races, the airport can’t provide the matching funds needed to get a grant to reimburse part of that expense. Laird added that many small, general, or corporate aviation airports are struggling to survive.
Other business
- An application for $7,000 from liquid fuels tax funds for Jay Township for 2,768 tons of E-3 oil at $2.53 per ton was approved.
- An election integrity grant in the amount of $105,563.87 was applied for and will be used for such things as canvassing mail-in and absentee ballots, printing costs for ballots, paying poll workers, the secure preparation, transportation, management and storage of voting apparatuses, tabulating equipment, and required polling materials. Commissioner M. Fritz Lecker added, “This is the second year that this grant program has been available. We were able after 25 years to give our poll workers a raise in pay. The cost of printing and mailing ballots has skyrocketed, and we’re happy to be able to receive this grant funding, and Kim Frey does an excellent job. She scrutinizes to make sure it fits the category and is very, very thorough with her paperwork. So, we’re lucky to get this money and I make a motion that we approve this grant application.”
- Two renewal contracts for Children and Youth Services (CYS) were approved. One was a contract with Dr. Allen H. Ryen, PhD for psychological services, and the second was with Keystone Adolescent Center for group home services. Both contracts were for the fiscal year 2023-24.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5.