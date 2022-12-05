Preliminary hearings and other court proceedings were held in Elk County last week.
St. MarysMagisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office –Nov. 29
Hearing continued
- Paul Stephen Iorfido, 40, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $10,000.
JohnsonburgMagisterial District Judge James Martin’s office –Nov. 30
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 9, 2023.
Hearings waived
- Billy Ray Hebert, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal attempt –theft extort –threat to accuse another. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Christina Marie Schaberl, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle/property and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jeffrey Thomas Schatz, 52, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by deception, false impression, a third-degree felony; theft by deception –failure to correct, a third-degree felony; deceptive business practices, a second-degree felony and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $10,000.