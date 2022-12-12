Preliminary hearings and other court proceedings were held in Elk County on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.
St. Marys
Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob –Dec. 6
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.
- Lance Robert Meredith, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Raymond Michael Ganczak, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
Johnsonburg
Magisterial District Judge James Martin –Dec. 7
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.
- Samantha Lane Trumbull, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Todd Harold Stahli, 49, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree; possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number, a felony in the second degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Candace Nicole Parks, 35, of Wilcox, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- Daniel Jeffrey Baker, 22, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Joshua Edward Knepp, 44, of Kersey, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Richard Earl, 35, of Indianapolis, Indiana, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.