RIDGWAY — Eighteen emergency medical services (EMS) providers recently gathered at the Elk County 911 Center in Ridgway to learn more about helping to tackle the nationwide substance abuse problem on a local level.
Tyler Bender, basic life support (BLS) supervisor with Elk County EMS, said on Aug. 22, personnel from Elk County EMS and St. Marys Ambulance Service attended a “Strategies to Coordinate Overdose Prevention Efforts (SCOPE) Statewide First Responder Training: Substance Use Disorder” course, where they learned about several topics like understanding substance use disorder (SUD) and nalaxone administration and narcan leave-behind practices, as well as how to be a part of a recovery-oriented system of care by making referrals to local drug and alcohol service agencies.
Providers also learned about stigma impact and reduction strategies, Bender said, including the importance of destigmatizing language/behavior and having empathy for survivors, and how trauma-informed care –including an understanding of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) –can lead to better patient outcomes. EMS providers were taught how to implement all of this essential information in a rural area.
Strategies to Coordinate Overdose Prevention Efforts (SCOPE) offers free training to “equip and empower first responders to reduce the impact of opioid overdoses in their communities,” according to www.peru.pitt.edu/scope-statewide/.
The class was taught by licensed master social worker and certified recovery specialist Katrin Fieser and nationally registered paramedic and certified community paramedic Charles (Chip) Franklin, both of whom are with the SCOPE Statewide Training Team, Program Evaluation and Research Unit (PERU) and the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy.
“Local EMS providers and their agencies felt it was important for them to attend, as the substance abuse epidemic is growing rapidly,” said Bender, noting that the drug overdoses in Elk County are above state averages. “As statistics show, more than 106,000 people in the U.S. died from drug-involved overdose in 2021. Over 5,000 of them were in Pa.”
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the number of drug overdose deaths increased more than 16 percent from 2020 to 2021.
Bender said EMS professionals with Elk County EMS and St. Marys Ambulance Service feel it is important to become part of the solution, and “allow community individuals to have a safe place to go and reach out for help, due to the minimal amount of local specialized resources available.”
Elk County EMS received 100 narcan leave-behind kits, which include two doses of narcan, a pair of gloves, a CPR mask and list of available resources, said Bender. This was supplied by PERU during the class. The leave-behind program allows EMS providers to leave an overdose response kit after patient care is completed.
If anywhere in the community is in need of narcan, they can reach out by calling or texting 814-594-1661, a confidential line.
The class was also made possible by Bender, Elk County EMS CEO/Manager Mark Schaut and Elk County EMS Advanced Life Support (ALS) Supervisor Paige McLaughlin.
Other notable resources for the class include Cameron /Elk/McKean Counties Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc., Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, and the McKean County Crossroads Treatment Center.
“I feel the group as a whole gained a better understand and knowledge on how to effectively communicate with those struggling with substance use disorders,” said Bender, “and help guide them to the appropriate program services that are available for them.”