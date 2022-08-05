KERSEY — The 2022 Elk County Fair, set for Tuesday through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Kersey, will offer some new activities and perks for attendees to enjoy.
Elk County Fair Board President Jeremy Dorsey said one of them is “Senior Night,” which was held pre-pandemic and is being brought back on Tuesday, he said. For any adult over the age of 65, admission is $5. The fair opens at 4 p.m.
Tuesday will also feature the opening ceremony and Elk County Fair queen crowning on the George A. Swanson Stage. Elvis entertainment will be provided by Scott Allegretto at 7 p.m., and fireworks will take off at 9:30 p.m.
Fair queen registration is open to those between the ages of 7-20.
Wednesday, “Family Fun Night,” includes $5 admission for everyone. Power Wheels registration will take place on the Al Dietz Track from 5-6 p.m., with races starting at 6 p.m., and mini sprint cars at 7 p.m.
“Stagecoach Outriders,” mounted shooters, also new to the fair, will perform in the 4-H horse ring at 7 p.m.
Some of Thursday’s fair activities will feature the hay bale toss at 6:30 p.m. and Keystone Mini Rod Tractor Pulls for youth on the Al Dietz Track at 7 p.m.
The renowned mud bog will rip up the Al Dietz Track at 6 p.m. on Friday. “Average Joes” will perform from 6-10 p.m.
Recommended Video
Saturday, one of the fair’s biggest days, will offer the horse show at 9 a.m., musical entertainment from noon-4 p.m. by Grace Notes Study Recording Artists and an ice-cream eating contest at 4 p.m. –sponsored by the Elk County Farm Bureau. The Demolition Derby will take place at 7 p.m. on the Al Dietz Track.
Midnight Revival will also rock the Nava Stage at 6 p.m. The “Beautiful Baby” contest parade will take place at 5 p.m.
“We worked with our carnival to increase the size and number of rides this year,” Dorsey noted. Rides are provided by American Amusement Rentals.
Every night at the fair will also feature Charlie the Jester, first-bite fishing and glass blowing.
“This is a very cool thing that shows how the glass is heated, blown, shaped,” Dorsey said.
The Elk County Fair Board has been hard at work this year at improving the grounds, including paving a large section of the midway and in front of the buildings for better mobility, installing new electrical services for vendors and putting a new roof on the exhibit hall.
“We are doing our part to re-invest into the fair to give the public the best fair possible,” said Dorsey.
A full schedule of events is available at https://elkcountyfair.wordpress.com/fair-schedule-of-events/ and on the Elk County Fair Inc. Facebook page.