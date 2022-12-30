RIDGWAY — A Ridgway contractor and Elk County business owner recently joined forces to gift over 20 full-size hams to people in need on Christmas.
Steve Cleveland, owner of Elk County Foods in Ridgway and Johnsonburg, said the Ridgway contractor reached out to the store, gifting them $1,000 to donate $1,000 worth of ham to people who may be going without this holiday season.
The person specifically wanted this to be an “anonymous blessing,” said Cleveland, and to just do something good for others.
Altogether, the funds amounted to over 20 full-size hams.
They reached out to about 10 people who they knew may be going without a ham for Christmas dinner this year, said Cleveland. Elk County Foods also posted on its Facebook page prior to the holiday, offering the remaining hams to anyone who may want one.
The Facebook post generated much positive feedback from its Elk County following and beyond, with many comments stating how generous, and uplifting, this initiative was.
Cleveland, who is no stranger when it comes to giving back to the community — something he does year-round — said this was a rewarding partnership to be a part of.
This act of kindness goes to show what a small town coming together can do, he said, and the importance of independently-owned businesses giving back to the community, Cleveland concluded.
The remaining eight hams will be donated to Good Samaritan Food Bank in Ridgway.