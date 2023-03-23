ST. MARYS — Elk County law enforcement agencies participated in an active shooter training on Thursday, March 16 at St. Marys Area Middle School.
City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas said the training was provided by one of the Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Teams (SERT).
The SERT program was designed to provide law enforcement agencies with the tools and skills for handling high-risk incidents, according to PSP.
The training welcomed officers from the COSMPD, St. Marys Area School District school resource personnel, Ridgway Borough Police Department and Emporium Borough Police Department officers.
“PSP SERT provided practical instruction encompassing law enforcement response to active assaults, especially in a school environment,” Nicklas explained.
This was the first SERT training provided by PSP in St. Marys, he noted. COSMP officers have received tactical training from other resources.
It was great to see area law enforcement come together for this important training, said Nicklas, and in an area school environment.
A local business also contributed to this, as Nicklas extended a “Thank you” to Elk County Ammo and Arms, which donated eye protection to the officers.